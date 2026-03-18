Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals has entered into a new partnership for Prucalopride tablets

Newbury has signed a contract with a new partner to register and launch Prucalopride in Sweden. Prucalopride, 1 and 2 mg tablets, is a selective, high affinity 5-HT4 receptor agonist which targets the impaired motility associated with chronic constipation, thus normalizing bowel movements.

"With the addition of prucalopride, we have established a strategic partnership with a multinational pharmaceutical company recognized for its advanced R&D capabilities, global regulatory approvals, and presence across major healthcare markets worldwide. This collaboration not only strengthens our portfolio today but also provides a basis for bringing additional products to market in the future, supporting our ambition to become the local champion and partner of choice," says Mr. Karl Karlsson, CEO of Newbury.

Regulatory approval is expected in the near future, with a planned launch in Sweden later this year.

For more information, contact:

Karl Karlsson, CEO

karl.karlsson@newburypharma.com

Mobile: +46 46 12 11 20

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and an extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.