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WKN: A3DDU5 | ISIN: SE0015244884 | Ticker-Symbol: P52
Frankfurt
28.09.26 | 09:55
0,137 Euro
+1,11 % +0,002
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEWBURY PHARMACEUTICALS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEWBURY PHARMACEUTICALS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.09.2026 14:00 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB: Newbury Pharmaceuticals secures exclusive rights to a 40-product hospital portfolio in Iraq

Newbury Pharmaceuticals AB has, through its subsidiary Newbury Pharmaceuticals S.A, signed an exclusivity agreement with an established Chinese pharmaceutical manufacturer granting Newbury exclusive rights to register, market and sell a portfolio of 40 products in Iraq over a ten-year term. The agreement follows several years of collaboration between the two companies. All products will be registered and sold under Newbury's label or own brand names.

A hospital and acute care portfolio
The portfolio is built around injectable medicines used in hospital and acute care settings, and spans a broad range of everyday clinical needs:

  • Anti-infectives form the core of the portfolio: the cephalosporins cefepime, cefotaxime and ceftriaxone, the carbapenem meropenem, vancomycin, gentamicin, amoxicillin, the fluoroquinolones ciprofloxacin and levofloxacin, azithromycin and the antifungal fluconazole - several available in multiple strengths and in both intramuscular and intravenous presentations.
  • Acute care and surgical support: intravenous and intramuscular paracetamol, injectable and oral diclofenac, tranexamic acid, dexamethasone, furosemide, atropine and sterile water for injection.
  • Gastroenterology: injectable omeprazole, esomeprazole, pantoprazole and cimetidine.
  • Supportive care: chlorphenamine, loratadine, folic acid and the B-vitamin range.

Products are supplied in vials, ampoules, infusion bottles and oral solid dose forms, giving Newbury a portfolio suited both to Ministry of Health tenders and to private hospital and pharmacy channels.

Route to market
Newbury has applied for an import licence in Iraq. Iraqi regulation permits, in defined circumstances, the import and supply of products ahead of full marketing authorisation, and if the application is granted this route could allow Newbury to bring selected products to market ahead of the registration timetable.

Marketing authorisations are pursued product by product.

Comment from the CEO

"This is a portfolio built for hospital care - the anti-infectives, analgesics and acute care products any health system uses every day, launched under our own label and brands. We have built this relationship over several years, and exclusivity across forty products reflects that trust," says Karl Karlsson, CEO of Newbury Pharmaceuticals.

For more information, contact:

Karl Karlsson, CEO
karl.karlsson@newburypharma.com
Mobile: +46 46 12 11 20

www.newburypharma.com

About Newbury Pharmaceuticals

Newbury Pharmaceuticals is building a pipeline of proprietary and licensed products with focus on specialty and branded products in the Nordics. Newbury aims to make a difference by offering treatment solutions within areas like oncology, rare diseases and neurology. The portfolio is built by leveraging experience and an extensive international network. Newbury offers strategic partnerships of innovation for the benefit of the Nordic healthcare market.

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North and can be reached at ca@vhcorp.se or +46 (0) 40 200 250.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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