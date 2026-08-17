

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Monday announced a partnership with Zipline to scale drone delivery across the United States, with first deployments on Uber Eats expected later this year. Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed



As part of the deal, Uber will make a strategic investment in Zipline. The companies aim to reach one million drone deliveries per day by the end of 2029.



Zipline, which operates in four continents, has made more than 2.7 million deliveries of over 20 million items, flying 135 million autonomous miles. Its drones currently serve more than 5,000 hospitals and save an estimated 12,000 lives annually.



'Together, we're shaping the future of delivery by creating a faster, more sustainable way for people to get what they need,' Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.



On the NYSE, shares of Uber Technologies are currently gaining 0.82 percent, changing hands at $76.54.



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