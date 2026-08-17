Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Scott Blair, a fellow significant shareholder of Emerita Resources Corp. ("Emerita" or the "Company") holding 1,800,000 of common shares, representing 0.61%, today announced support for the withhold campaign launched by PM Super Fund ("PMSF") and echoed PMSF's call for shareholders to withhold their votes from Marilia Bento, Catherine Stretch and David Patterson at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders on August 25, 2026.

Emerita's own Statement of Claim confirms former officers gave the Board bad advice on the Falcon Project for years. Ms. Bento and Ms. Stretch sat on that Board the entire time - and now chair the Special Committee deciding how hard to pursue the claim against it. That's not oversight. That's a conflict.

The Circular omits that Chairman David Patterson was a founding director during the exact period now in litigation. It also arrived on a rushed timetable, with key facts surfacing only after filing. Shareholders deserve the full picture before they vote.

I am withholding votes from Marilia Bento, Catherine Stretch and David Patterson at the August 25, 2026 meeting, and encourage fellow Emerita shareholders to consider doing the same. Governance renewal, independent oversight of this litigation, and a claim structured to recover the Falcon Project - rather than settle it away - are, in my view, squarely in the interest of every Emerita shareholder."

Disclosure

This shareholder statement is issued independently and is not soliciting proxies. Shareholders should vote using the form of proxy or voting instruction form provided to them by the Company or their intermediary.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309904

Source: Concerned Shareholder of Emerita Resources Corp.