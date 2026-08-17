Delivery Mandates Supports U.K.'s Leading Leisure Travel Carrier's Long-term Growth and Sustainability Strategy

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing"), announced today the completion of delivery mandates for three Airbus A321-251NX aircraft with the U.K.'s leading leisure travel airline, Jet2.

The three aircraft joined the carrier as part of Jet2's fleet modernization program that began in March 2023, following its firm order for 155 brand-new A321neo aircraft. The A321neos, featuring Jet2holidays livery, are configured with 232 seats in an all-economy layout.

"Cultivating customer relationships is at the heart of everything we do at CDB Aviation. We strive to be a company that our customers can trust and rely on to execute," commented Gavan Daly, CDB Aviation's Head of Commercial, EMEA. "The addition of Jet2 in a key market, such as the U.K., is a testament to our commercial team's razor focus on meeting our customers' needs. We are delighted that the Jet2 team opted to engage us in securing the leasing of these A321neo deliveries with Airbus."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions, including with respect to CDB Aviation's business, financial condition, results of operations or plans. CDB Aviation cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results or other financial condition or performance measures could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate only to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements sometimes use words such as "may," "will," "seek," "continue," "aim," "anticipate," "target," "projected," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "achieve" or other terminology or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of CDB Aviation's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. ("CDB Leasing") a 41-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A2), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is one of the world's largest development finance institutions. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

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Contacts:

Media contact: Paul Thibeau

Paul.THIBEAU@CDBAviation.aero; +1 612 594 9844