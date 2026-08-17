

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.DE) announced on Monday that it has agreed to acquire Fiberhost and Inea from Macquarie Asset Management for an enterprise value of about 1 billion euros, strengthening its Polish unit T-Mobile Polska's fixed broadband business.



The deal is expected to add Inea's more than 300,000 customers and Fiberhost's fiber network passing 1.4 million homes, creating a convergent connectivity platform that combines T-Mobile Polska's 5G network with fiber infrastructure.



The acquisition marks a step in T-Mobile Polska's transformation from a mobile-only operator into a fully convergent telecom provider. Fiberhost will continue to offer open access to its network for internet service providers in Poland.



On the XETRA, shares of Deutsche Telekom were losing 0.56 percent, changing hands at 28.51 euros.



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