WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from August 10-14, 2026

Share buy-back program
Issuer: Wavestone
Type of financial products: Shares
Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares
from 10 to 14 August 2026
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Financial instrument identification code
|Total number of shares
|Weighted average price (€)
|Market
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|08/13/2026
|FR0004036XXX
|10,760
|34.3500
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|08/14/2026
|FR0004036XXX
|4,000
|34.9500
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mmyeaJZuZ5iWnpucaZqZa2OUaGtmxmGbZ2mZxZJsaZ2VcJqRmWeVa5WZZnJqnWhs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99836-share-buy-back-program-10-to-14-august-2026.pdf
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