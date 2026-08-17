WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from August 10-14, 2026

Share buy-back program

Issuer: Wavestone

Type of financial products: Shares

Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares

from 10 to 14 August 2026

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Financial instrument identification code Total number of shares Weighted average price (€) Market WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 08/13/2026 FR0004036XXX 10,760 34.3500 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris) WAVESTONE 969500GSN25I3B3X6F94 08/14/2026 FR0004036XXX 4,000 34.9500 XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99836-share-buy-back-program-10-to-14-august-2026.pdf