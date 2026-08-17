

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) announced on Monday that it has entered an enterprise collaboration with OpenAI to integrate financing, rewards and loyalty into AI-native shopping and checkout experiences.



The company launched a ChatGPT plugin allowing consumers to discover savings and promotional financing from Synchrony partners in a conversational interface.



Synchrony said it will also deploy OpenAI's latest models, including GPT-5.6 Sol, Terra and Luna, across its enterprise through ChatGPT Work, Codex and AWS Bedrock to accelerate product development and technology innovation.



Synchrony added that nearly all of its professional workforce has been using AI tools such as ChatGPT since 2024, and employees will gain access to ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT Work to integrate AI into daily workflows. The company said 90% of employees expressed confidence in its commitment to using AI fairly and responsibly.



On the NYSE, shares of Synchrony Financial are currently losing 0.57 percent, changing hands at $80.54.



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