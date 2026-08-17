Stagwell Announces August and September Investor Conference Schedule

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Stagwell Inc. ( NASDAQ:STGW ), the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences in August and September 2026.

Management is available for meetings throughout the day at the following conferences:

August 19 - Virtual - Seaport 15th Annual Summer Investor Conference

September 8 - San Francisco - Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

September 10 - New York City - StoneX's 13th Annual Tech/Media/Telecom (TMT) One-on-One Conference

September 10 - New York City - B. Riley Securities 8th Annual Consumer & TMT Conference

September 15 - London - Goldman Sachs European Communacopia Conference

September 30 - Phoenix - Deutsche Bank 34th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

Visit stagwellglobal.com/investors to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to ir@stagwellglobal.com with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 40+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

IR Contact:

Ben Allanson

IR@stagwellglobal.com

Press Contact:

Lena Petersen

PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-announces-august-and-september-investor-conference-1208096