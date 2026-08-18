

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coloplast A/S (COLO-B.CO, CLPBY, COLOb.CO), a Danish medical devices manufacturer, reported Tuesday significantly higher net profit in its third quarter, and slightlly higher adjusted EBITDA, with increased revenues. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.



In the third quarter, net profit surged 82 percent to 1.462 billion Danish kroner from last year's 805 million kroner.



Earnings per share were 6.49 kroner, up 82 percent from 3.57 kroner a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 6.55 kroner, compared to prior year's 3.86 krnoer.



Profit before tax grew 40 percent year-over-year to 1.874 billion kroner.



Adjusted EBITA increased 1 percent from last year to 2.057 billion kroner. Adjusted EBITDA was 2.291 billion kroner, up 1 percent from 2.258 billion kroner last year.



Revenue for the quarter increased 6 percent to 7.355 billion kroner from 6.958 billion kroner in the previous year.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Coloplast said it continues to project revenue growth at around 3 percent, with 2 percent to 3 percent-points negative impact from currencies.



Organic revenue growth is still expected at 5 percent to 6 percent, and adjusted EBIT growth in constant currencies of around 5 percent.



The annual results would include special items of around 3.1 billion kroner, reflecting the Kerecis impairment loss.



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