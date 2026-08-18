Ashburn, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - PrimeS4, a global SAP consulting and digital transformation company, today announced that it has been awarded the SAP Expert Competency in Supply Chain Specialization. The recognition validates PrimeS4's deep expertise in delivering enterprise-grade SAP Supply Chain solutions and further strengthens its position as one of the leading SAP implementation partners in the USA for organizations seeking to modernize logistics, warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, and supply chain operations.

The SAP Expert Competency is awarded to partners that consistently demonstrate exceptional implementation capabilities, certified consultants, successful customer outcomes, and deep technical expertise across SAP's Supply Chain portfolio. Achieving this competency adds to PrimeS4's recognized capabilities within SAP's partner competency framework.

Recognized Expertise Across SAP Supply Chain Solutions







As businesses continue to invest in resilient and intelligent supply chains, organizations require experienced SAP partners capable of delivering scalable solutions with predictable outcomes. PrimeS4 has delivered SAP Supply Chain solutions across North America and global markets.

PrimeS4 specializes in implementing:

SAP Transportation Management (SAP TM)

SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM)

SAP Yard Logistics (SAP YL)

SAP Business Network for Logistics (SAP BN4L)

SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP)

SAP Logistics Management (SAP LGM)

SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP)

The company's customer-first approach enables organizations to reduce logistics costs, improve warehouse productivity, optimize transportation planning, increase inventory visibility, and build intelligent, data-driven supply chain operations.

Delivering Enterprise SAP Implementations Across the USA

With a rapidly expanding team of SAP consultants and solution architects, PrimeS4 has successfully delivered more than 90 SAP engagements across industries including manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, consumer products, retail, pharmaceuticals, industrial equipment, and logistics.

Organizations evaluating the SAP implementation partner in the USA increasingly look for partners with proven delivery experience, certified consultants, industry expertise, and long-term support capabilities. PrimeS4 combines all of these strengths with an agile implementation methodology designed to accelerate project delivery while reducing implementation risk.

Whether customers are migrating to SAP S/4HANA, implementing intelligent warehouse management, modernizing transportation operations, or transforming end-to-end supply chains, PrimeS4 delivers solutions tailored to each organization's business objectives.

A Trusted SAP Transportation Management (SAP TM) / Business Network for Logistics (SAP BN4L) Implementation Partner in the USA

Transportation has become one of the most critical components of modern supply chains. Companies are looking for experienced SAP partners capable of implementing intelligent freight planning, carrier collaboration, shipment visibility, transportation optimization & freight accounting/compliance.

PrimeS4 has established itself as a trusted SAP TM/BN4L implementation partner in the USA, helping organizations streamline transportation operations through advanced SAP Transportation Management solutions. By integrating transportation planning with warehouse, sales, procurement, and business network, PrimeS4 enables businesses to improve delivery performance while reducing transportation costs.

Its consultants bring extensive experience in transportation strategy, freight optimization, route planning, dock appointment, carrier management, freight invoice audit/pay and end-to-end logistics transformation.

Helping Enterprises Build Intelligent Warehouses with SAP EWM

Warehouse operations continue to play a vital role in supply chain efficiency. PrimeS4 delivers comprehensive SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) implementations that enable organizations to automate warehouse processes, improve inventory accuracy, optimize labor utilization, and increase operational visibility.

PrimeS4 provides SAP EWM implementation services for enterprise customers in the USA, PrimeS4 supports businesses throughout the complete implementation lifecycle-from business process design and system architecture to deployment, optimization, and ongoing managed services.

The company's warehouse transformation expertise spans inbound logistics, outbound fulfilment, automation integration, RF mobility, robotics integration, inventory management, and warehouse analytics.

Beyond Implementation: Driving Continuous Innovation

PrimeS4 continues to invest in next-generation SAP technologies, including SAP Business AI Platform (BAIP), AI-powered logistics applications (SAP LGM), intelligent automation, and digital supply chain innovation.

Its proprietary accelerators, implementation frameworks, and industry best practices help customers accelerate deployments while minimizing implementation risks and reducing total project costs.

The company also shares practical expertise through PrimeS4 Insights, its knowledge platform featuring technical blogs, customer success stories, implementation accelerators, webinars, demo videos, and expert guidance on SAP Supply Chain transformation.

Their active participation in SAP events, industry forums, customer success programs, and digital innovation initiatives further highlight PrimeS4's experience in SAP consulting and digital supply chain transformation in the USA.

Building the Future of Digital Supply Chains

Receiving the SAP Expert Competency in Supply Chain Specialization reflects PrimeS4's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional customer outcomes, technical excellence, and continuous innovation.

As enterprises continue investing in SAP S/4HANA and intelligent supply chain transformation, PrimeS4 remains committed to helping organizations unlock greater operational efficiency, improve resilience, and build future-ready digital supply chains.

About PrimeS4

PrimeS4 is a global SAP consulting and digital transformation company specializing in SAP S/4HANA, SAP Transportation Management (SAP TM), SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM), SAP Integrated Business Planning (SAP IBP), SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), Logistics, Procurement, Analytics, and Managed Services.

With deep industry expertise, SAP-certified consultants, and a proven implementation methodology, PrimeS4 helps enterprises successfully execute complex SAP transformation initiatives across the United States and worldwide.

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Source: ReleasePR.com