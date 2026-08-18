Netum Group Oyj: Netum initiates personnel adjustment measures to streamline administration and improve profitability

Netum Group Plc | Press release | 18 August 2026 at 8:00 a.m. EEST

Netum initiates personnel adjustment measures to streamline administration and improve profitability

Netum will initiate change negotiations at its subsidiary Netum Ltd (Netum Solutions business area), involving 30 people. The outcome of the negotiations may lead to the lay-off of a maximum of nine people or changes to the essential terms of the employment relationship.

At the same time, the parent company Netum Group Plc will start discussions with the personnel on possible lay-offs. The measures aim to streamline the Group's administration, assess the appropriateness of the administrative structure, and improve profitability.

The planned measures will affect administrative functions and not employees working directly with customers. The measures are expected to generate total savings of approximately EUR 350,000 by the end of 2026.

"Despite the favourable development of sales and the increase in the number of projects, the second quarter of the year was a clear disappointment in terms of revenue. Project launches have been slower than expected. Temporary adjustment of operations is a necessary measure to secure the profitability of the business", states Repe Harmanen, CEO of Netum Group Plc.

The negotiations will begin on 24 August 2026 and will last for seven days, unless another negotiation schedule is agreed upon during the negotiations.





For further information, please contact:



Netum Group Plc

Repe Harmanen, CEO

+358 400 467 717

repe.harmanen@netum.fi

Netum Group Plc

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 310 people, and the Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 38 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi