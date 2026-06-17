Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Plc: Inside information, profit warning: Netum lowers its revenue and profitability guidance for 2026

Netum Group Plc | Company announcement, Inside information | 17 June 2026 at 17:30 p.m. EEST



Netum Group Plc revises its 2026 financial guidance regarding revenue and comparable profitability.



Previous outlook for 2026



Netum estimates that revenue will decrease from the previous year's level (2025: 37.8 million) and that comparable EBITA will remain at the previous year's level (2025: 5.5%).



New outlook for 2026

Netum estimates that revenue will decrease clearly from the previous year's level (2025: 37.8 million) and that comparable EBITA margin will fall below the previous year's level (2025: 5.5%).



The lowering of the guidance is due to the slower-than-expected start of new projects and their partial shift to the second half of the year, lower-than-anticipated volumes in existing projects during the second quarter, as well as factors that affected short-term delivery capacity and utilisation. As a combined effect of these factors, the company estimates that the expected improvement in the second half of the year will not be sufficient to raise full-year comparable relative profitability to the previous year's level.





For further information, please contact:

Netum Group Plc

Repe Harmanen, CEO

+358 400 467 717

repe.harmanen@netum.fi

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc

+358 40 579 6210

Netum Group Plc

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 330 people, and the Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 38 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi