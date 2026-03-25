Netum Group Oyj: Netum selected as the provider of the City of Helsinki's data platform maintenance service

Netum Group Plc | Press release | 25 March 2026 at 9:00 a.m. EET

Netum selected as the provider of the City of Helsinki's data platform maintenance service

Netum and the City of Helsinki have signed an agreement for the support and maintenance of the data platform solution used by the Social Services, Health Care and Rescue Services Division. The service includes support and maintenance of the data platform solution, minor development, service management, a one-off transition project required to initiate the service, and support for experts working in continuous services.

The data platform refers to a data warehouse and reporting services related to social services, health care and rescue services data. At the time of procurement, the platform stores client and patient data generated in services organised by social services, health care and rescue services and contained in the Apotti system. In the future, the platform is intended to incorporate data from additional sources to enable the data-driven management required of the service organiser. This includes, for example, monitoring client volumes and visits, as well as tracking the efficiency of service processes.

The data platform for the Social Services, Health Care and Rescue Services Division was transferred from the development project to production in February 2025. At the time of procurement, the data platform is in the active development phase. Netum will continue in the maintenance and small-scale development tasks of the data platform solution.

"The Social Services, Health Care and Rescue Services Division is the cornerstone of society, and streamlining its operations is extremely important and meaningful", says Repe Harmanen, CEO of Netum Group Plc. "We have extensive experience in developing and implementing data-driven management systems, and we are very pleased to have met the requirements set for the project", Harmanen continues.

The City of Helsinki is responsible for organising social and health care services as well as rescue services in Helsinki. Elsewhere in Finland, responsibility for organising these services lies with the well-being services counties. The City of Helsinki's Social Services, Health Care and Rescue Services Division employs approximately 15,000 professionals and provides services to around 675,000 residents.

The procurement will be carried out as an internal tendering process for the City of Helsinki's dynamic procurement system, which includes expert and maintenance services for software development. The service agreement is valid for a fixed term of 12 months from the date of its signing.



For further information, please contact:



Netum Group Plc

Repe Harmanen, CEO

+358 400 467?717

repe.harmanen@netum.fi



Netum Group Plc

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 330 people, and the Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 38 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi