Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen statt Panzer: Beginnt hier der nächste Milliarden-Superzyklus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRX1 | ISIN: FI4000390943 | Ticker-Symbol: 79J
Frankfurt
19.03.26 | 08:03
0,955 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETUM GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETUM GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0501,15013:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2026 12:30 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netum Group Oyj: Netum provides the Finnish Forest Centre with cyber security and data protection expert services

Netum Group Plc | Press release | 20 March 2026 at 1:30 p.m. EET

Netum provides the Finnish Forest Centre with cyber security and data protection expert services

Finnish Forest Centre has selected Netum as its partner to carry out technical and administrative audits to improve information security and data protection. The aim of the procurement is to ensure the high standards of security and data protection for both new and existing information systems. The contract will be valid for five years.

The procurement concerns technical and administrative information security audit services for information systems. The technical audit includes, among other things, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments and web application testing. The administrative audit assesses the current state of governance and processes, as well as related development needs. Through these audits, the aim is to ensure and strengthen the information security and data protection of Forest Centre's information systems in line with applicable frameworks and criteria.

"We are very pleased about this long-term partnership opportunity with the Finnish Forest Centre. Ensuring information security and data protection is an essential part of responsible digital operations, and it plays an important role in strengthening security across Finnish society", says Repe Harmanen, CEO of Netum Group Plc.

The Finnish Forest Centre is a public organisation operating under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Its basic task is to promote sustainable forestry, monitor compliance with forest legislation, and produce and share up-to-date information on forests and nature across Finland.

The tendering process was based on Hansel Oy's Cyber Security and Data Protection Services 2025 (00751) dynamic procurement system.


For further information, please contact:

Netum Group Plc
Repe Harmanen, CEO
+358 400 467 717
repe.harmanen@netum.fi


Netum Group Plc
Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 330 people, and the Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 38 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.