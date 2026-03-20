Netum Group Oyj: Netum provides the Finnish Forest Centre with cyber security and data protection expert services

Netum Group Plc | Press release | 20 March 2026 at 1:30 p.m. EET

Netum provides the Finnish Forest Centre with cyber security and data protection expert services



Finnish Forest Centre has selected Netum as its partner to carry out technical and administrative audits to improve information security and data protection. The aim of the procurement is to ensure the high standards of security and data protection for both new and existing information systems. The contract will be valid for five years.

The procurement concerns technical and administrative information security audit services for information systems. The technical audit includes, among other things, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments and web application testing. The administrative audit assesses the current state of governance and processes, as well as related development needs. Through these audits, the aim is to ensure and strengthen the information security and data protection of Forest Centre's information systems in line with applicable frameworks and criteria.

"We are very pleased about this long-term partnership opportunity with the Finnish Forest Centre. Ensuring information security and data protection is an essential part of responsible digital operations, and it plays an important role in strengthening security across Finnish society", says Repe Harmanen, CEO of Netum Group Plc.

The Finnish Forest Centre is a public organisation operating under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry. Its basic task is to promote sustainable forestry, monitor compliance with forest legislation, and produce and share up-to-date information on forests and nature across Finland.

The tendering process was based on Hansel Oy's Cyber Security and Data Protection Services 2025 (00751) dynamic procurement system.



For further information, please contact:

Netum Group Plc

Repe Harmanen, CEO

+358 400 467 717

repe.harmanen@netum.fi



Netum Group Plc

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 330 people, and the Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 38 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi