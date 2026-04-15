Netum Group Oyj: Resolutions of Netum Group Plc's Annual General Meeting and the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors

Netum Group Plc | Company announcement | 15 April 2026 at 11:30 a.m. EEST

Resolutions of Netum Group Plc's Annual General Meeting and the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors

The Annual General Meeting of Netum Group Plc, held today on 15 April 2026, adopted the financial statements for 2025 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the financial year ending 31 December 2025.

Distribution of dividend

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting resolved that no dividend will be paid from the financial year of 2025.

Election and remuneration of the Board members

The Annual General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors proposal, that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be six (6). The current Board members Olavi Ko¨nga¨s, Marja-Liisa Permikangas, Kirsi Mettälä and Matti Mujunen were re-elected, Sebastian Seppänen and Pasi Aaltola were elected as new members. The members of the Board of Directors were elected for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting decided on the following fees to the members of the Board of Directors: EUR 2,200 per month for the Chairman of the Board and EUR 1,700 per month for each other member of the Board. Board members shall be paid meeting fees for each committee meeting as follows: the Chairman of the committee EUR 600 for a meeting and the other members of the committee EUR 400 for a meeting. In addition, the members of the Board shall be paid reasonable travel expenses arising from the meetings. The remuneration of the Board of Directors remained unchanged compared to the previous year.

Election of the auditor and the auditor's fee

The General Meeting elected the audit firm KPMG Oy Ab as the company's auditor for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting following the election. Audit firm KPMG Oy Ab has notified that Lotta Nurminen, APA, will be the principal auditor. The auditor's fees shall be paid in accordance with an invoice approved by the company.

Authorisation to decide on the issuance of shares, option rights and other special rights entitling to shares

The General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares in one or more instalments, either against payment or free of charge. The number of shares to be issued may amount to a maximum of 2,000,000 shares in total, corresponding to approximately 15.6% of all the shares in the company. Of this amount, a maximum of 300,000 shares have been reserved for the incentive plans for the CEO and personnel. Under the authorisation, both new shares and shares held by the company may be issued. The authorisation will be valid until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, but no later than 31 March 2027.

Authorisation to decide on the repurchase of the company's own shares

The General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 500,000 of the company's own shares otherwise than in proportion to the shareholders' holdings, in one or several instalments, using the company's unrestricted equity. The maximum number of shares to be repurchased based on the authorisation corresponds to approximately 3.9% of all outstanding shares in the company. The authorisation is valid until 31 March 2027.

AGM materials

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company's website at https://www.netum.fi/en/for-investors/general-meeting-2026/ on 29 April 2026 at the latest.

Constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of Netum Group Plc re-elected Olavi Köngäs as the Chair of the Board at its constitutive meeting.

The Board of Directors assessed the independence of its members and concluded that all members are independent of the company and its significant shareholders, apart from Matti Mujunen, who is not independent of the company or its significant shareholders, and Olavi Köngäs, who is independent of the company but not of its significant shareholders. Mujunen is the largest shareholder of Netum Group Plc and previously served as the company's CEO. Köngäs directly and through his controlled entity Cascate Oy owns in total approximately 13.6% of the shares in Netum Group Plc.

For further information, please contact:

Netum Group Plc

Olavi Köngäs, Chairman of the Board

+358 40 581 0040

olavi.kongas@netum.fi



Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc

+358 40 579 6210



Netum Group Plc

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 330 people, and the Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 38 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi