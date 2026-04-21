Netum Group Oyj: Netum Group Plc strengthens its offering by acquiring cyber security company Cyberwatch Oy

Netum Group Plc | Press release | 21 April 2026 at 3.30 p.m. EEST

Netum Group Plc strengthens its offering by acquiring cybersecurity company Cyberwatch Oy

Netum Group Plc and Cyberwatch Oy have today, 21 April 2026, signed an agreement whereby Netum Group Plc acquires the entire share capital of Cyberwatch Oy. The closing date under the purchase agreement is 21 April 2026. The acquisition is in line with Netum's strategy and supports the achievement of the company's medium-term financial targets.

Cyberwatch is a strategic cybersecurity expert house founded in 2017. The company serves companies and other organisations by strengthening and developing their cybersecurity culture. Cyberwatch's team of experts consists of versatile competence in strategic cybersecurity, complemented by extensive experience in management, comprehensive security, and operations in an international business environment. The company employs nine experts, and its clientele includes approximately 50 companies and public sector operators, both domestically and internationally. Cyberwatch's office is located in Helsinki, Finland.

The company's net sales in 2025 were EUR 0.73 million, and EBITDA was approximately 30%.



Strategic objectives of the acquisition

The acquisition is in line with Netum's strategy and supports the achievement of the company's medium-term operational and financial targets. The importance of cybersecurity continues to grow, and the acquisition expands the overall security offering.

"The acquisition is one of the strategic milestones for Netum. It will significantly strengthen our position in the cybersecurity sector and bring us new expertise, for example, in dark and deep web analysis (DarkSOC®). This allows us to offer our existing customers more extensive cyber and information security services than before. At the same time, we can bring Netum's wider range of services to Cyberwatch's customers in addition to information security services. In addition, we can fully leverage Cyberwatch's collaboration network both in Finland and globally, says Repe Harmanen, CEO of Netum Group Plc.



The services of Netum and Cyberwatch complement each other naturally. By combining our expertise and resources, we can deliver a truly comprehensive, premium-level service that meets the requirements of cybersecurity legislation. We have collaborated with Netum for a long time, and it is great to see how the new ownership opens up new opportunities for the company, as well as its customers and employees. At the same time, it strengthens our shared competitiveness", states Aapo Cederberg, the founder and CEO of Cyberwatch Oy.





Key terms of the acquisition

The purchase price consists of a cash share and Netum Group Plc's shares. In addition, an additional purchase price will be paid if the agreed targets are met by 30 June 2027 and 30 June 2028. Cyberwatch Oy will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Netum Group Plc until the end of 2026, but the operations will be unified as of 1 July 2026.

The first instalment of the purchase price will be paid in the form of 15,000 treasury shares of Netum Group Plc and a cash payment of EUR 215,400. The additional purchase price instalments can be paid at Netum Group Plc's discretion, either in treasury shares or with cash. The amounts of additional purchase prices depend on separately agreed revenue and EBITA targets.

Netum Group Plc has announced on 21 April 2026, in a separate company announcement, the Board of Directors' decision to settle the share consideration of the first instalment of the purchase price through a share issue.

One of the sellers, Matti Mujunen, is a member of Netum Group Plc's Board of Directors and thus a related party. He owns approximately one-third of the target company. The person in question has not participated in the negotiations, preparation or decision-making concerning the acquisition in the Buyer, and the appropriate disqualification principles have been applied to him. The acquisition has been prepared and approved by independent parties, and its terms and conditions correspond to arm's length terms in the Buyer's opinion.

The transaction has no impact on Netum Group Plc's guidance for 2026.



For further information, please contact:

Netum Group Plc

Repe Harmanen, CEO

+358 400 467 717

repe.harmanen@netum.fi



Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc

+358 40 579 6210





Netum Group Plc

Netum is an IT service partner that builds a functional and secure digital society. We help our customers develop their digital business by designing and implementing sustainable digital solutions tailored to their needs - wisely and responsibly. Netum employs approximately 330 people, and the Group's revenue in 2025 was EUR 38 million. Netum Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki First North (NETUM). www.netum.fi



Cyberwatch Oy

Cyberwatch serves companies and other organisations by strengthening and developing their cybersecurity culture. Our goal is to improve strategic cyber awareness and capabilities at all levels of operations, from individuals to the top management of organisations. We inform the public about current cybersecurity phenomena and the factors affecting them in an easy-to-understand format. https://cyberwatchfinland.fi/