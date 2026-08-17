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WKN: 602282 | ISIN: CA1349211054 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OJ
Frankfurt
18.08.26 | 08:10
20,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,75521,04510:50
20,80021,00009:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.08.2026 23:06 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces August 2026 Distribution

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its August 2026 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12916 per Unit (or $1.55 on an annualized basis). The August 2026 distribution will be payable on September 15, 2026 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2026.

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2026, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,400 residential apartment suites and townhomes (excluding approximately 100 suites classified as assets held for sale), that are well-located across Canada and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.4 billion (excluding approximately $21.6 million of assets held for sale). For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Brad Cutsey
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
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