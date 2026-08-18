GAM Holding AG: GAM Reinforces Commitment to Japan with Appointment of Norio Suzuki as President

PRESS RELEASE: Tokyo/London, 18 August 2026

GAM Reinforces Commitment to Japan with Appointment of Norio Suzuki as President

Suzuki brings more than 30 years of experience serving Japanese institutional investors and financial institutions

GAM Investments is pleased to announce the appointment of Norio Suzuki as Representative Director and President of GAM Japan Limited, effective 15 August 2026. Based in Tokyo, Mr Suzuki will report to Tim Rainsford, Group Chief Distribution and Product Officer. The appointment reflects GAM's continued commitment to the Japanese market and its focus on supporting institutional investors through differentiated active investment capabilities across traditional and alternative asset classes.

Mr Suzuki will lead the overall management of GAM Japan, including client relationships, business development and sales. His priorities will be to deepen relationships with existing clients, develop new client and distribution opportunities, and connect Japanese investors more closely with GAM's global investment teams.

GAM opened its Tokyo office in 1997 and has served Japanese clients for almost three decades. Over that period, Japanese institutions have broadened their allocations both into alternatives and non-traditional sources of return, and towards more specialist active management across traditional asset classes. GAM's investment platform is built around both, spanning specialist in-house investment teams and selected third-party partners.

Mr Suzuki brings more than 30 years of experience in asset management, with a background in institutional sales, business development and leadership. He joins from abrdn Japan, where he was Director, Business Development, covering major financial institutions, pension funds and asset managers. Before that, he was Executive Officer and Head of Institutional Business at HSBC Global Asset Management Japan. He spent around ten years at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, latterly as Executive Officer and Head of Institutional Sales and Marketing, where he helped expand the firm's alternatives business. Mr Suzuki graduated from Sophia University, is a Certified Member Analyst (CMA) of the Securities Analysts Association of Japan and holds an INSEAD Certificate in Global Management.

Albert Saporta, Group Chief Executive Officer of GAM, said: "Japan remains one of GAM's most important institutional markets and an area where we see significant long-term opportunity. We have served clients in Japan for almost thirty years and remain committed to supporting them with specialist, high-conviction investment capabilities. Norio combines deep institutional relationships with extensive experience across both traditional and alternative investments. His appointment reinforces our commitment to Japanese clients and positions us well to continue building our presence in this important market."

Norio Suzuki said: "Japanese investors continue to seek differentiated sources of return, specialist active management and trusted long-term partners as they navigate an increasingly complex investment environment. GAM's breadth of specialist capabilities, entrepreneurial investment culture and global reach make it uniquely positioned to support those needs. I am delighted to be joining GAM at this important stage in the firm's development. I look forward to working closely with clients and partners across Japan, strengthening existing relationships, developing new opportunities and helping investors access GAM's distinctive investment expertise."

Mr Suzuki will be meeting clients and partners across Japan over the coming months. Clients and investors who would like to arrange a meeting are invited to contact GAM Japan.





For further information please contact:



Colin Bennett | GAM Media Relations

T +44 (0) 20 73 938 544

colin.bennett@gam.com



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About GAM Investments

GAM Investments is an independent, active global asset manager listed in Switzerland, whose purpose is to protect and enhance clients' financial future.

Since 1983, GAM has provided access to great investment talent. A pioneer of open-architecture investing, GAM brings together specialist in-house investment teams and selected third-party partners on a single global platform spanning public and private markets.

Its investment capabilities cover alternatives, specialist fixed income, equities and multi-asset, with particular expertise in differentiated and non-traditional sources of return developed over more than four decades. Many of its strategies are designed to provide differentiated return drivers beyond traditional equity and bond markets, helping investors build more resilient portfolios across market cycles.

As at 30 June 2026, GAM had CHF 12.7 billion of assets under management. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, GAM serves institutional investors, family offices and wealth managers through 17 offices across 15 countries, combining global reach with local expertise to serve clients worldwide.

GAM's three core businesses are GAM Alternatives, GAM Specialist Active and GAM Wealth Management.

For more information about GAM Investments, please visit www.gam.com

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Norio Suzuki

Representative Director and President of GAM Japan Limited