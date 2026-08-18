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WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
Tradegate
18.08.26 | 10:06
18,020 Euro
-2,86 % -0,530
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,06018,09010:54
18,06018,09010:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2026 06:36 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly dividend

The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 17 August 2026 to make a quarterly distribution to shareholders of NOK 2.30 per share.

Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded including dividend up to and including 27 August 2026. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 28 August 2026. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 31 August 2026. The expected payment date is 7 September 2026.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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