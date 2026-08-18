Mitteilung der Eleving Group S.A.: Eleving Group Plans Fixed Income Non-Deal Investor Meetings Eleving Group SA (Bond ticker: MOGOFI), rated B (positive outlook) by Fitch Ratings, a Baltic-headquartered publicly listed financial services provider with an international presence in vehicle and consumer financing, invites fixed income investors to participate in a series of non-deal investor meetings covering an update on its latest business developments and financial performance following the publication ...

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