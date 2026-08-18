Panasonic Industry's leading European Power and Battery Control Solutions business serves industrial and automotive clients from its headquarters in Germany with large-scale manufacturing capabilities in Slovakia

Revenues of approximately EUR 413 million for the fiscal year ended March 2026

Multi-jurisdictional carve-out from Panasonic Industry following the seller's decision to focus on its core business portfolio

Transaction expected to close on February 1, 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals

Midas Atlantic Partners ("Midas Atlantic"), in partnership with The Najafi Companies, has signed an agreement to acquire the European Power and Battery Control Solutions business (the "Business") of Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Industry"), a subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation. The transaction comprises certain operations in Germany and Slovakia and is currently expected to close on February 1, 2027, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The Business is a leading European provider of Power and Battery Control Solutions for industrial and automotive applications. Its product portfolio spans Industrial Power Devices and Wireless Modules for a range of end-markets, as well as Battery Disconnect Units and High-Voltage DC-DC Converters for the broader mobility industry. Headquartered in Germany, with large-scale manufacturing capabilities in Slovakia, it serves a longstanding, blue-chip customer base across various end-markets. The Business distinguishes itself with deep analog circuit engineering expertise combined with digital controllability and high-volume series manufacturing capability while meeting demanding safety and quality standards. In the fiscal year ended March 2026, the Business generated revenues of approximately EUR 413 million.

Ryo Kitaori, Chief Strategy Officer at Panasonic Industry, stated: "We are pleased to partner with Midas Atlantic and The Najafi Companies, and are convinced we have found the right home for the Business. The sale follows the review of our business portfolio and reflects a decision taken based on the best ownership for the business and its employees. Under their ownership, we are confident that the Business can get the necessary attention and resources to thrive independently. We look forward to working closely together to support a smooth transition through closing."

Philip Frössling, Founding Partner of Midas Atlantic, added: "We would like to thank Panasonic Industry for entrusting us with the responsibility to continue to develop the Business in a sustainable manner. The Business has an outstanding foundation to build upon, and we are thrilled to partner with a strong and energetic management team to build a focused, independent company set for long-term success. Our immediate priority will be to provide stability and ensure continuity for employees, customers and suppliers. We are grateful for the mutual trust and partnership with The Najafi Companies and continue to jointly pursue a strong pipeline of complex global carve-outs from other Japanese corporations."

Jahm Najafi, Chairman CEO of The Najafi Companies, commented: "We are honored to have been selected by Panasonic Industry to become the new stewards of this Business. Given we only invest our internally generated capital, we are not constrained by fund life cycles, which allows us to hold through cycles, provide continuity and take a long-term view on decision-making. This is our third transaction alongside Midas Atlantic, and our shared investment philosophy and experience executing complex carve-outs were central to earning the trust of a reputable corporate seller like Panasonic Industry."

Midas Atlantic Partners and The Najafi Companies were advised by DC Advisory (M&A), Simmons Simmons and TMI Associates (Legal), and RSM Ebner Stolz (Tax).

About Midas Atlantic Partners

Midas Atlantic is a private equity group investing in global corporate carve-outs and special situations with clear value creation potential. With a transatlantic presence and international roots, the firm partners with corporates and other non-natural owners globally looking to divest non-core assets across most sectors. Midas Atlantic invests without fund life constraints, enabling it to take a creative approach to transaction structuring, stay invested through market cycles and build value over time. For more information, visit www.midasatlantic.com.

About The Najafi Companies

The Najafi Companies is an international private investment firm founded by Jahm Najafi in 2002. Investing exclusively its internally generated capital, the firm pursues a strategy of concentration rather than diversification, making highly selective, long-term investments across industries. The Najafi Companies has a long track record of acquiring corporate carve-outs across various industries and is Midas Atlantic Partners' principal investment partner. Its portfolio includes significant holdings globally across a variety of sectors, including media and sports. For more information, visit www.najafi.com.

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