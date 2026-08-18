

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home Depot, Inc. (HD), a retailer of home improvement products, including appliances, bathroom decorating items, kitchen remodeling, power tools, and many others, on Tuesday reaffirmed its annual growth outlook.



The guidance includes IEEPA tariff refunds, which are expected to partially offset unplanned fuel, energy, and other product input costs throughout the fiscal year, the company said.



For fiscal 2026, Home Depot still anticipates net earnings per share growth to be in the range of flat to 4% from $14.23 per share in fiscal 2025. The company continues to expect adjusted earnings to grow around flat to 4% from $14.69 per share last year.



The home improvement retailer still projects total sales growth to be in the range of around 2.5% to 4.5% and comparable sales growth of approximately flat to 2%.



For fiscal 2025, the company had reported total sales of $164.7 billion.



HD was up by 1.54% at $343.35 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



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