REV Exploration Corp.: REV Engages GLJ Ltd. for Expanded Technical Support Ahead of Upcoming Drilling and Evaluation Programs

GLJ is one of the world's leading energy consultants and will assist REV in advancing its Helium-focused discovery opportunities in America's Northern Great Plains.

REV Corporate Video: https://youtu.be/biOHmBtI8ns

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REV Exploration Corp. ("REV" or the "Company") (TSXV: REVX; OTCID: REVFF; FSE: 7FF) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Calgary-based GLJ Ltd. ("GLJ") to provide expanded geoscience and engineering support to REV's internal technical team as the Company prepares for its inaugural drill program focused on high-impact Helium discovery opportunities in Montana and elsewhere in the Northern Great Plains.

GLJ is a Calgary-headquartered energy consulting group with more than 50 years of industry experience across conventional and emerging energy resources. Its team of engineers, geoscientists and energy professionals brings capability in reservoir engineering, geoscience, geological modelling, geophysical and petrophysical interpretation, reservoir characterization, integrated subsurface studies, technical risk assessment and economic evaluation. The engagement gives REV a broader technical bench as it immediately ramps up project development in Montana and potentially elsewhere. This also adds capacity as the Company evaluates and prioritizes opportunities across its Helium portfolio while also investigating potential acquisitions as well as prospective areas for deposits of Natural Hydrogen.

REV intends to utilize GLJ on a project-specific basis alongside the Company's existing technical team, with the scope of work expected to include technical data integration, subsurface interpretation, prospect evaluation, pre-drill technical support and post-drill analysis, and deposit modeling as required. The objective is to strengthen the technical workflow surrounding prospect maturation and drilling decisions while maintaining a disciplined, data-driven approach to exploration and potential development.

GLJ also currently provides technical support to MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF), giving the group familiarity with the subsurface workflows being applied to evaluate large-scale clean gas opportunities in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. REV's technical collaboration with MAX Power began over a year ago, and REV remains one of MAX Power's largest shareholders with six million shares-

Mr. Jordan Potts, REV CEO and Director, commented: "Bringing GLJ into the fold adds another layer of technical horsepower to REV at an important time for the Company. GLJ's depth in geoscience, engineering and integrated subsurface evaluation complements the capabilities of our existing team and gives us additional bandwidth to evaluate opportunities efficiently and methodically as our exploration program expands."

The engagement is part of REV's broader strategy to assemble the technical expertise, project inventory and execution capability required to become a North American leader in Helium exploration and development. With a growing portfolio and upcoming first-ever drilling, the Company believes that strengthening its technical foundation is an important step toward accelerating prospect evaluation, reducing subsurface uncertainty and supporting disciplined exploration decisions.

Advisory Agreement

REV announces that it has entered into an advisory agreement dated August 17, 2026 (the "Advisory Agreement") with Hampton Securities Limited ("Hampton"), pursuant to which Hampton will provide advisory services to the Company for an engagement period of 120 days commencing on the date of mutual execution.

In consideration for the advisory services, the Company has agreed to pay Hampton a one-time cash fee of C$400,000, plus applicable taxes, payable upon execution of the Advisory Agreement. No securities of the Company are issuable to Hampton as consideration under the Advisory Agreement, and Hampton is not entitled to any compensation other than the advisory fee unless expressly agreed to in writing by the Company.

Hampton's engagement is non-exclusive. The Advisory Agreement does not restrict the Company from engaging or working with other investment banking or advisory firms, and the Company has no obligation to inform Hampton of any such arrangements.

Hampton Securities Limited is an independent Canadian investment dealer based in Toronto, Ontario.



Stock Option Grant

REV announces that the Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of stock options (the "Options") exercisable for a total of 125,000 common shares ("Common Shares") to certain consultants. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

The Options were granted at an exercise price of $1.55 and expire on August 17, 2031. The Options will vest in four equal quarterly installments, commencing three months following the date of grant. Any Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date on which the Options were granted. The Options are subject to TSXV acceptance.

About REV Exploration Corp.

REV is a mineral exploration company with a diversified portfolio of strategic mining assets, together with meaningful and growing exposure to the Helium and Natural Hydrogen sectors focused on America's Northern Great Plains and southernmost Alberta along the Montana border. The Company owns oil and gas leasehold interests in Montana covering approximately 16,000 acres, in addition to a series of PNG leases in Alberta along the Alberta-Montana border, including the drill-ready Aden Dome Project. REV is also a significant shareholder of MAX Power Mining Corp.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.REVexploration.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

REV Exploration Corp.

Unit 220 - 1060 Manhattan Dr.

Kelowna, BC

V1Y 9X9

Tel: 604-682-7970

info@revexploration.com

REVexploration.com

Jordan Potts, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Investor Relations

1-306-981-4753

info@revexploration.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned drilling, exploration and technical evaluation activities; the anticipated scope and benefits of GLJ Ltd.'s technical support; the advancement, prioritization and evaluation of exploration prospects; the geological potential of the Company's properties; and the Company's future business strategy and objectives.

Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations and reasonable assumptions as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the availability of technical personnel and service providers; the accuracy and reliability of geological, geophysical and other technical information; the Company's ability to obtain required permits and financing on reasonable terms if required; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to mineral and natural gas exploration and development, including the risk that exploration or drilling results may not confirm geological interpretations or expectations; the speculative nature of early-stage exploration properties; permitting, land tenure, environmental compliance, regulatory and community relations risks; commodity price volatility; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; access to capital; dilution; reliance on key personnel and third-party consultants; and general economic, market, political and social uncertainties. Investors should review the risk factors and other disclosure contained in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information except as required by applicable securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.