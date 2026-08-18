BEIJING, Aug 18, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, today announced a US$300 million investment in China to strengthen its global manufacturing footprint and address rapidly growing demand for transformers.The investment will expand the company's power transformer and component manufacturing capacity in Hefei, Anhui Province, strengthening the resilience of the global transformer value chain and helping ease supply constraints.Key HighlightsExpands Hitachi Energy's power transformer and component manufacturing capacity and expertise in ChinaReinforces the global transformer value chain and helps ease supply bottlenecksLeverages China's manufacturing, innovation, and talent strengths to support demand for mission-critical grid equipmentThe investment underscores China's strategic importance to Hitachi Energy's global growth ambitions and supply chain resilience. It forms part of the company's US$9 billion global investment plan, the largest in the industry, to expand manufacturing capacity, engineering, R&D, and partnerships as global demand for energy solutions continues to accelerate."As demand for electricity surges, driven by rapid growth in AI, data centers, mobility and industrialization, the need for critical grid equipment has never been greater," said Bruno Melles, CEO of Business Unit Transformers at Hitachi Energy. "Building on our continued commitment in China, this expansion is an example of how we are strengthening our manufacturing capabilities and reinforcing the resilience of local and global transformer value chains to better support our customers in building more secure, affordable, and sustainable energy systems for the electricity era.""This significant investment reflects our long-term commitment to our customers, partners, and market and demonstrates our confidence in China's manufacturing ecosystem," said James Zhao, Executive Vice President and Region Head North Asia, Hitachi Energy. "The establishment of a state-of-the-art power transformer factory and the new ultra-high voltage bushing facility, as well as the launch of the digital production line of tap changers, are key milestones in the company's presence in the country. Together, this investment will support China's development of a new energy system while meeting growing demand from customers around the world."With more than four decades of operations in China, Hitachi Energy has a strong presence with 11 manufacturing sitesand capabilities spanning the full value chain, including R&D, consulting, sales, engineering, manufacturing, and services.About Hitachi EnergyHitachi Energy is a global leader in electrification, powering the electricity era to meet the energy demands of today and the next 25 years. As the energy arm of Hitachi Group, more than three billion people depend on its pioneering, mission-critical technologies to power their daily lives.With more than a century of innovation, Hitachi Energy is addressing the urgent challenge of evolving the world's energy system to ensure abundant, secure, affordable, and sustainable power. With an installed base in more than 140 countries, the company serves as a grid ecosystem partner across the utility, industry, data center, and transportation sectors.Headquartered in Switzerland, Hitachi Energy employs more than 56,000 people in 60 countries and generates approximately US$20 billion in revenue.About Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB), which brings together IT, operational technology (OT), and products, Hitachi aims to continuously transform social infrastructure through digital technologies and contribute to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance.Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors: Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries, as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology, and domain knowledge to address customer and social challenges.Revenues for FY2025, ended March 31, 2026, totaled JPY10,586.7 billion, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.