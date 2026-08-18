Regulatory News:
Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
19 995
69.7701
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
11/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
69.7440
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
11/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
69.7721
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
69.5366
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
69.5048
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
13/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
70.1361
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
13/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
15 000
70.1586
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
14/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
5 000
70.5100
CEUX
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
14/08/2026
FR0014000MR3
10 000
70.5083
XPAR
TOTAL
94 995
69.9155
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: Eurofins Share Buy-Back Programme
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260818267625/en/
Contacts:
Eurofins Scientific SE