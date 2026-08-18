Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Andrew Neale, CEO of CopAur Minerals Inc.(TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend the Company's real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday August 20, 2026. This live, interactive online event will provide an update on the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project permitting process.

CopAur Minerals will be presenting at 2:55 pm Eastern time for 10 minutes. Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1764701&tp_key=7a35454f76&sti=cpau

If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference, with this link to be released after the event.

About CopAur

CopAur is an exploration and mine development company focused on advancing gold projects in Nevada. The Company is backed by an experienced team of resource professionals advancing its portfolio, including its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style gold system located approximately 80 km south of West Wendover, Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF COPAUR MINERALS INC.

Andrew Neale, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, expectations, estimates, projections and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the results summary of the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"), including estimated production, operating costs and capital costs, project economics, net present value, internal rate of return, estimated taxes, mine life, estimated production, processing recoveries, strip ratio, ore grade and future development potential of the Kinsely Project and involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions and expectations on the date of this news release, including but not limited to assumptions regarding commodity prices, exchange rates, capital, operating costs, various other costs, the availability of financing, permitting, construction timelines, labour and equipment availability, geological interpretations, mineral resource estimates, and general business and economic conditions. The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements or that such statements will prove to be accurate.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and is only based on mineral resources and does not include any mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA can or will be realized.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310302

Source: CopAur Minerals Inc.