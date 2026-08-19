Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company" or "CopAur") wishes to announce that the Preliminary Plan of Operations (Preplan) for the restart of its 100% owned Kinsley Mountain Gold Project (the "Kinsley Mountain Gold Project", "Kinsley" or the "Project") has been submitted to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP).

The Preplan is based on the previously filed PEA, which can be viewed on CopAur's website:

CopAur_KinsleyMountainGoldProject_PreliminaryEconomicAssessment

The PEA intentionally engineered the Kinsley Restart as a brownfield-centric operation to maximize the re-authorization and operational utility of previously disturbed areas and minimize new surface impacts over the life of the proposed Kinsley Mountain Gold Restart Project.

"The submission of the Kinsley Preplan is another key milestone in the Company's efforts to restart the Kinsley gold mine. We are very fortunate to have assembled an excellent Nevada-based Owner's Team in Lead Ram Consulting LLC, who have worked hard to file the Preplan so soon after the completion of the PEA, and we look forward to feedback from the regulators at their convenience," commented Andrew Neale.

About CopAur

CopAur is a mine development company backed by an experienced team of resource professionals focused on advancing its flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style sedimentary gold system located approximately 80 km south of West Wendover, Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF COPAUR MINERALS INC.

Andrew Neale, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, expectations, estimates, projections and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the results summary of the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA"), including estimated production, operating costs and capital costs, project economics, net present value, internal rate of return, estimated taxes, mine life, estimated production, processing recoveries, strip ratio, ore grade and future development potential of the Kinsley Project and involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Forward-looking statements are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions and expectations on the date of this news release, including but not limited to assumptions regarding commodity prices, exchange rates, capital, operating costs, various other costs, the availability of financing, permitting, construction timelines, labour and equipment availability, geological interpretations, mineral resource estimates, and general business and economic conditions. The Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements or that such statements will prove to be accurate.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and is only based on mineral resources and does not include any mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA can or will be realized.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310352

Source: CopAur Minerals Inc.