Genentech celebrates the completion of the $2 billion facility's structural framework of its state-of-the-art biomanufacturing facility, which is expected to support 1,500+ construction jobs and 500+ high-wage manufacturing roles

The milestone marks continued progress in Roche and Genentech's broader $50 billion commitment to R&D and manufacturing infrastructure in the U.S.

Powered by AI, the facility's digital twin creates a real-time virtual model of manufacturing operations to deliver industry-leading performance

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY), today raised the final beam of its new manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, North Carolina, during a topping out ceremony a construction milestone marking the completion of the manufacturing building's structural framework.

The milestone reflects continued on-time progress on Genentech's approximately $2 billion investment in its first-ever East Coast manufacturing facility. Following the project's May 2025 initial investment announcement, August 2025 groundbreaking, and January 2026 expansion announcement, this next step underscores Genentech's confidence in the region's workforce, community and long-term potential.

Once operational, the facility will produce next-generation treatments for metabolic conditions, such as obesity. It will incorporate advanced biomanufacturing, automation, robotics and the latest digital manufacturing technologies designed to increase production efficiency, support sustainability, and strengthen Genentech's U.S.-based supply chain. The investment in technology includes an advanced digital twin an AI-powered, data-driven virtual model of the manufacturing facility designed to simulate operations and test scenarios before real-world implementation. The approach improves overall reliability and minimizes waste ultimately helping critical medicines reach people faster.

Expected to support more than 2,000 jobs, including more than 500 high-wage manufacturing roles and more than 1,500 construction jobs, the facility reinforces Holly Springs and the broader Raleigh-Durham region as a growing center for biopharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation. To support this workforce, Genentech is partnering with local academic institutions to prepare talent for manufacturing careers in AI, robotics, automation, and advanced biomanufacturing across operations, maintenance, engineering, labs and warehouses.

The facility is part of Roche and Genentech's broader $50 billion commitment to R&D and manufacturing infrastructure in the U.S. Roche and Genentech's current U.S. footprint includes 13 manufacturing sites, 15 research and development sites and approximately 25,000 employees across 24 locations in eight states.

For 50 years, Genentech has advanced scientific innovation, served people and communities, and fostered the pioneering culture that helped create the biotechnology industry. The Holly Springs facility builds on that legacy and strengthens the capabilities needed to translate future scientific breakthroughs into medicines for people over the next 50 years.

Teresa Graham, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals:

"Through Genentech, Roche is making long-term investments in advanced U.S. manufacturing because we believe America will continue to play a critical role in the future of biomedical innovation. Holly Springs strengthens our global manufacturing network with world-class digital and biomanufacturing capabilities, reinforcing the resilience, flexibility and long-term strength of our supply network to help meet the evolving needs of patients in the U.S. and around the world."

Fritz Bittenbender, Genentech SVP of Public Affairs and Access:

"Every milestone toward operational production brings us one step closer to ensuring our innovative medicines reach the patients who need them. By expanding our advanced manufacturing in Holly Springs, we are actively investing in and strengthening the resilience of our U.S.-based supply chain. We are proud to build on Genentech's 50-year legacy of scientific innovation by deepening our long-term commitment to American manufacturing, driving local economic growth, and empowering a highly skilled U.S. workforce."

Lee Lilley, North Carolina Secretary of Commerce:

"North Carolina is a global leader in life sciences with a biotechnology ecosystem that is supported by our highly skilled workforce and our world-class universities and research institutions. Genentech's continued investment in Holly Springs is strengthening that ecosystem while creating high-quality jobs and expanding economic opportunity across the region."

Mike Kondratick, Mayor of Holly Springs:

"Our strong community partnerships, commitment to thoughtful growth, and talented workforce have made Holly Springs a place where innovation can thrive. The placement of the final beam is a testament to those strengths and an exciting milestone in our partnership with Genentech. We are proud to continue working together as the facility creates jobs, expands opportunities for residents, and contributes to Holly Springs' long-term prosperity."

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

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Contacts:

Genentech Media Relations: (650) 467-6800

Media Contacts:

Dean Mastrojohn (628) 338-0174

mastrojohn.dean@gene.com

Rachel Traxler (650) 677-6384

traxler.rachel@gene.com