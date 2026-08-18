IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Erik Fyrwald will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Conference on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 at 945 a.m. ET.

Investors may access the live webcast on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in flavors, fragrances, and health and biosciences, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable innovations that elevate everyday products-advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience.Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

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Contacts:

Media Relations

Jennifer McGowan

848.358.1680

Media.request@iff.com

Investor Relations

Michael Bender

212-708-7263

Investor.Relations@iff.com