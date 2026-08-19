After first pickle-inspired Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm sold out in 8 minutes, e.l.f. is back and brinier than ever with three new limited-edition pickle-flavored lip balms.

e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), is bringing back the highly demanded pickle-inspired Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm in three limited-edition shades, starting tomorrow. The launch follows the viral success of the original pickle flavored Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm earlier this year, which sold out in 8 minutes and left the community wanting more. With more than 20% of Gen Z saying they are obsessed with pickles*, e.l.f. is tapping a trend and making it a moment for the community, bringing pickle to the people.

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e.l.f. Cosmetics' limited-edition pickle-inspired Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balms in The Real Dill, e.l.f. von Dill and Spicy Lil' Dill.

The launch is a direct answer to a fandom that erupted after the original pickle-inspired launch, which brought in a wave of new community members with 77% of purchasers new to e.l.f. This time, e.l.f. is delivering even more of a pickle punch from the classic dill devotee to the spice seeker. The collection taps both beauty and snack enthusiasts with its signature Glow Reviver Franchise shine and hydration.

Because one pickle is never enough, e.l.f. is stacking the drop:

The Real Dill: A return of the original sharp, classic, and unapologetically pickle-forward with a sheer green shade

A return of the original sharp, classic, and unapologetically pickle-forward with a sheer green shade e.l.f. von Dill: Nodding to German pickle fans, a light and fresh balance of sweet, salty and tangy paired with a glossy pearl finish

Nodding to German pickle fans, a light and fresh balance of sweet, salty and tangy paired with a glossy pearl finish Spicy Lil' Dill: New plumping formula innovation that packs a hot and spicy kick with a deep red sheen

New plumping formula innovation that packs a hot and spicy kick with a deep red sheen Briny Blender: A collectable, novelty themed makeup sponge brings pickle passion to your whole routine

Each shade satisfies cravings in a swipe with the glossy, buttery finish Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm is known for. At $9/£9/€10 each for the lip balms, this hot drop won't last on shelves long.

"When our community speaks, we listen. With our first launch of our pickle flavored Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm, we popped the lid on a new wave of fandom," said Laurie Lam, Chief Brand Officer of e.l.f. Cosmetics. "We moved at e.l.f. speed to bring our community more of what they love. Within weeks of our first drop, our teams were testing new flavors and ramped up our innovation pipeline to meet this cultural craving. And as we learned in real-time the depth of passion out there for pickles, it was an opportunity to stretch further to produce something like with the plumping formula in Spicy Lil' Dill. We are here answering the call for more fans to get in on the fun."

"At Ulta Beauty, we're always looking for opportunities to bring our guests the beauty moments everyone is talking about, and e.l.f.'s latest Big Dill collection is a perfect example of how innovation, culture and community come together to create excitement," said Kaitlin Rinehart, Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "We're proud to be the exclusive retail destination where guests can discover this viral collection in person and experience its playful, limited-edition scents and exclusive gift with purchase firsthand. Launches like this reflect our commitment to curating a culturally relevant assortment that sparks discovery, creates memorable shopping experiences and makes the latest beauty trends accessible to both new and loyal guests."

The limited-edition pickle-inspired collection will launch in the US on August 20 on elfcosmetics.com, Ulta.com and TikTok Shop. This launch will mark the first time e.l.f. is available at Ulta Beauty's TikTok Shop. All three Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm flavors and the Briny Blender will also be available exclusively in Ulta Beauty stores beginning on August 23 with a special gift with purchase while supplies last. The entire collection will launch on elfcosmetics.co.uk in the UK on August 20, in stores in the UK at Boots on August 26 and in Germany at DM on September 24.

The surprise and dill-light extends IRL with an activation at the Minnesota State Fair, which runs from August 27-30. In the US, state fairs have become an epicenter for food, and e.l.f. is bringing beauty lovers and foodies together, with a large-scale pickle-themed footprint and pickle Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm gifting available to attendees. e.l.f.'s presence at the Minnesota State Fair marks the first time in over 20 years that a beauty brand is partnering with the fair, creating a moment for the over 2 million attendees.

*YPulse Gen Z Pickle report, September 2025

About e.l.f. Brands

e.l.f. Brands, part of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN and e.l.f. Hair, and is fueled by a mission to make the best of beauty accessible and a purpose to make the world a better place for every eye, lip and face. Purpose led and results driven, e.l.f. Beauty is a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. As a bold disruptor with a kind heart, e.l.f. Brands's superpowers are delivering universally appealing, premium-quality products at affordable prices that are vegan, e.l.f. clean and double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty-free. e.l.f. Brands are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

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Contacts:

Jen Budres-Tani

jbudres@elfbeauty.com