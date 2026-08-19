

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. (SITIF, 1308.HK), a shipping logistics company, on Wednesday, reported higher net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year.



For the first half, profit increased to $680.46 million from $633.45 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $0.25 versus $0.23 last year.



Revenue increased to $1.84 billion from $1.66 billion in the previous year.



Further, the Board declared an interim dividend of HK$1.50 per share, equivalent to $0.19, up from HK$1.30 per share a year earlier.



The total dividend amounts to $518.7 million, compared with $447.1 million in the prior-year period.



SITC International is currently trading 1.65% higher at HK44.300 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



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