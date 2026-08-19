News summary:

SAP needed to secure connectivity between its German data centers to meet strict confidentiality, compliance and data control requirements

BSI-approved Layer 1 encryption from Adva Network Security enables SAP to protect all data streams and future-proof its infrastructure against quantum threats

Solution strengthens sovereign cloud foundations for government, critical infrastructure and regulated industries with high security and compliance needs

Adva Network Security, an Adtran company, today announced that SAP is harnessing its Layer 1 encryption technology to secure connectivity between its data centers in Walldorf and St. Leon-Rot, Germany. The solution secures data directly at the optical transmission layer and is approved by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) for information classified up to "Verschlusssache Nur für den Dienstgebrauch" (VS-NfD) "For Official Use Only." By strengthening the protection of data in transit, SAP is enhancing the security architecture of its German data centers and supporting customers in the public sector, regulated industries and critical infrastructure that require compliant, controlled processing of sensitive data in Germany, particularly where strict confidentiality, regulatory traceability and operational security are essential.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260817422825/en/

Adva Network Security's Layer 1 encryption technology is helping SAP deliver secure data center connectivity in Germany.

"For many organizations, the ability to process sensitive data securely within Germany is a key requirement when selecting cloud services, particularly for government agencies, regulated industries and critical infrastructure providers," said Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "With BSI-approved Layer 1 encryption, SAP is able to protect data in motion between its data centers, supporting applications with heightened requirements for confidentiality, compliance and digital sovereignty. This enables SAP to deliver trusted cloud services for customers with sensitive workloads while expanding the foundation for sovereign cloud offerings in Germany."

SAP's new solution uses Layer 1 encryption, which operates below traditional network and application security by encrypting data directly within the optical transmission layer before it is transmitted between sites. This secures all traffic across the connection including replication, backup, management and operational data and protects against risks such as interception, manipulation and unauthorized access. As a result, data transmission between data centers becomes a protected component of sovereign cloud architecture, extending security beyond sites, systems and applications to the physical transmission layer. The solution delivers high-performance, low-latency and transparent encryption using established cryptographic methods combined with quantum-secure mechanisms, enabling organizations to maintain service availability while preparing infrastructure for future threats from quantum computing.

"Together with SAP, we're securing a critical part of cloud infrastructure by protecting data in transit between data centers," commented Josef Sißmeir, GM of Adva Network Security. "As a German company with decades of experience in highly secure networks, we're contributing to digital sovereignty and strengthening trust in critical digital infrastructures. Our technology meets stringent regulatory requirements, including BSI approval, and is designed for deployment in highly sensitive environments. It delivers high-performance encryption without impacting operations while preparing networks for future challenges such as quantum computing. These capabilities also complement existing security, compliance and resilience measures."

About Adva Network Security

Adva Network Security, an Adtran company, is a leading German IT-security company. We provide robust optical and Ethernet networking solutions and a comprehensive service offering. Our ConnectGuard technology delivers quantum-safe encryption that protects large-scale networks and essential applications. Critical infrastructure, government, defense and enterprise customers rely on our technical expertise in communication networks and information security. This unique combination of skills ensures the resilience and security of their essential IT and OT infrastructure. Customers can count on our services team from initial design to secure operation, ensuring business continuity amid growing cyber threats. Our design, manufacturing processes and security solutions are certified by leading government security agencies. For more information on how we can help you, please visit www.advasecurity.com.

Published by

Adva Network Security GmbH, Berlin, Germany

www.advasecurity.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260817422825/en/

Contacts:

For media

Antje Hartmann

t +49 30 2636969166

info@advasecurity.com