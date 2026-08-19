

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Rockwool A/S (ROCK-B.CO) reported earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR93 million, or EUR0.4 per share. This compares with EUR122 million, or EUR0.6 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to EUR1.000 billion from EUR912 million last year.



Rockwool A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR93 Mln. vs. EUR122 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.4 vs. EUR0.6 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.000 Bln vs. EUR912 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: 5 % To 7 %



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