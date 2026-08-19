HPQ Silicon Inc.: HPQ Silicon and Novacium Receive First Order for GEN3 Battery Packs to Power FPV Drones Destined for a French Army Regiment

This order, placed by LN Innov, marks:

A first commercial demonstration of the integrated European electric propulsion system for drones presented at Eurosatory 2026; and

The entry of Novacium's silicon-based anode technology into the French defence supply chain.

MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. ("HPQ" or the "Company") (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company specializing in advanced materials innovation and the development of next-generation processes, and its strategic partner Novacium SAS ("Novacium") are pleased to announce that they have received, from their partner LN Innov, an initial commercial order for the supply of GEN3 6S1P 6,000 mAh battery packs incorporating lithium-ion cells using Novacium-developed silicon-based anode technology.

LN Innov, Novacium's partner in the electric propulsion system ("EPS") (June 4, 2026, release), is Novacium's direct customer for this order. LN Innov will integrate the ordered GEN3 packs into FPV (First Person View) drones destined for a French Army regiment. This order represents the first commercial order resulting from Novacium's qualification and business development activities within the French defence drone electric propulsion system ecosystem. It also represents the first commercial use of Novacium's silicon-based anode technology in an application intended for the French defence sector.



Image 1) Novacium 6S1P pack of 6 000 mAh

"This first order in the defence sector is tangible proof that our strategy is working," said Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc. "We invested in developing a potentially disruptive technology, and today we are seeing it reach a decisive milestone: moving from testing and qualification to a first commercial order for an application intended for an end customer as demanding as the French Army. This represents an important commercial validation and a concrete step forward in our efforts to create value for our shareholders."

An Order Resulting from Several Months of Work

This order is the culmination of a process underway for several months. LN Innov has been in discussions with French Army regiments since the beginning of 2026 regarding their energy solution requirements for drones. As part of this process, samples of battery packs incorporating Novacium's GEN3 technology were delivered during Q2 2026 and subjected to a testing program by the end customer. The results of these tests, particularly in terms of performance and reliability, met the end customer's requirements and led to this first commercial order in July/August 2026. For confidentiality reasons related to the nature of the customer and the applications involved, HPQ, Novacium, and LN Innov were unable to publicly disclose these activities before receiving this order.

The transition from supplying samples to receiving a first commercial order represents third-party commercial validation of Novacium's GEN3 technology in an FPV drone application intended for the defence sector. It also demonstrates the relevance of the partnership with LN Innov and of the integrated European electric propulsion system solution presented at Eurosatory 2026.

"As an integration partner within the electric propulsion system, our role is to provide our customers with the highest-performing and most reliable solutions," said Nathalie Mazeau, President of LN Innov. "Following a rigorous testing phase conducted with the end customer, we chose to integrate Novacium's technology into this first order destined for a French Army regiment. The performance achieved during these tests fully supports our decision. We now intend to continue and deepen this collaboration as part of the other projects we are currently working on."

Additional commercial discussions and testing programs are underway with potential customers from LN Innov's extensive network of relationships in the defence and security sectors. Subject to successful test results and purchasing decisions by the customers concerned, these activities could lead to additional commercial opportunities.

This first order also strengthens the potential of the letter of intent ("LOI") between HPQ, LN Innov and Novacium to evaluate the development, in Canada, of an integrated platform for the North American drone and defence markets combining advanced batteries, electric motors and propulsion systems (June 17, 2026, release). The transition from testing to a first commercial order in France therefore provides a first concrete reference for the integrated solution that the partners are considering adapting and developing for North America.

Real-World Validation of GEN3 Technology

Novacium's silicon-based anode technology, developed through its proprietary process, enables higher energy densities than conventional graphite-anode cells while meeting the robustness, safety and reliability requirements sought for the targeted applications (March 19, 2025, release).

For an FPV drone, these gains can translate directly into important operational advantages, including increased range, greater payload capacity, or an improved balance between range and payload. The selected format, a 6S1P 6,000 mAh pack, was specifically designed to meet the end customer's specifications.

While this initial commercial order is not material to HPQ from a financial standpoint, its significance lies in the transition from a testing program conducted with the end customer to a commercial order destined for a French Army regiment, representing a validation of GEN3 technology in a defence application. This milestone demonstrates the ability of Novacium and its partners to advance GEN3 technology from qualification to a commercial application and provides a first reference that could support the development of new commercial opportunities in the drone and defence sectors.

"Entering the French defence supply chain with our GEN3 silicon-based anode technology is an important milestone for the entire team," said Jed Kraiem, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Novacium SAS. "This order, secured through our partner LN Innov, is the culmination of several months of testing conducted with the utmost discretion and demonstrates that our technology meets the requirements of a real-world defence application. It also validates the relevance of our partnership with LN Innov and the electric propulsion system, which gives us access to a significant network of potential customers. Additional discussions are already underway. This first order helps position Novacium as a credible French player in the development of advanced energy solutions for drone systems, an area of significant technological and industrial sovereignty."

First Commercial Reference Opening New Opportunities

A significant portion of high-performance lithium-ion cells used in Europe currently comes from suppliers located outside the region [1]. This first application for a French Army regiment positions Novacium as a potential contributor to greater technological sovereignty, performance and supply security for European defence drone systems.

For HPQ, this order strengthens the potential of its North American strategy.

Through its exclusive rights to commercialize Novacium's technologies in North America under the HPQ ENDURA+ brand, as well as the letter of intent entered into with LN Innov and Novacium to evaluate the development in Canada of an integrated electric propulsion platform, HPQ believes that the success achieved in France provides a concrete reference that could support the development of this initiative in North America.

Reference Sources

Source from report from the Centre for future generations [Link to article]





About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer ( TSX-V: HPQ - focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development. In partnership with its research and development partner Novacium-of which HPQ is a shareholder-the Company is advancing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3 and Gen4) for batteries, commercializing its ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing breakthrough clean-hydrogen and waste-to-energy technologies, for which HPQ holds exclusive North American rights.

HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO2 producer of fumed silica with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.

For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management's future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here].

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (www.sedarplus.ca) , and on the Company's website at: http://www.hpqsilicon.com/

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO

Tel +1 (514) 846-3271 / Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/125ea0db-7522-49c7-a751-5e21f23999d4