

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices (ADI) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.340 billion, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $518.518 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Analog Devices reported adjusted earnings of $3.45 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 39.6% to $4.021 billion from $2.880 billion last year.



Analog Devices earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.340 Bln. vs. $518.518 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.74 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $4.021 Bln vs. $2.880 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.86 To $ 4.01 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.3 B To $ 4.4 B



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