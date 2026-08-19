

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Co. Inc. (EL), a cosmetics company, on Wednesday reported that its net loss narrowed in the fourth quarter compared with the loss last year in the same period. The company raised full year 2027 adjusted operating margin outlook



For the fourth quarter, net loss narrowed to $116 million from $546 million in the previous year.



Loss per share were $0.32 versus $1.51 last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $0.39 versus $0.09 last year.



Operating loss narrowed to $39 million from $390 million in the prior year.



Adjusted operating income increased to $267 million from $137 million in the same period a year ago.



Net sales increased to $3.63 billion from $3.41 billion in the previous year.



Further, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on its Class A and Class B common stock, payable on September 15, to shareholders of record as of August 31.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirms it expects full-year 2027 net sales growth of 3% to 5%. Adjusted earnings per share is expected to range from $3.10 to $3.35, representing growth of 24% to 34%.



The company raised its full-year 2027 adjusted operating margin outlook to 12.7% to 13.5%.



In the pre-market trading, Estée Lauder is 7.96% higher at $91 on the New York Stock Exchange.



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