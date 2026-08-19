Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) (the "Company" or "Telescope"), a leading developer of Physical AI systems, including Self-Driving Laboratories, and enabling technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and high-value chemical industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Neil Lewis to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective August 19, 2026.

Dr. Lewis received his PhD in chemistry from the Polytechnic of Wales in the UK and did his postdoctoral fellowship at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the USA. He was tenured by the NIH in 1992 holding the position of Senior Biophysical Researcher. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (FRSC) and a Chartered Chemist (CChem) also conferred by the Royal Society of Chemistry. He is also a Fellow of the Society of Applied Spectroscopy. Dr. Lewis was the founder or co-founder and CEO of three technology companies, including Spectral Dimensions, Inc., a company that developed chemical imaging systems for use by the pharmaceutical and other industries. He has authored more than 100 peer reviewed papers and book chapters and is the holder of numerous patents for other novel technologies currently in use by the analytical industry.

Henry Dubina, the Company's CEO, stated, "Dr. Neil Lewis brings a rare combination of scientific excellence, entrepreneurial success, and global technology leadership. His pioneering work in spectroscopy, imaging, and analytical sciences has transformed multiple industries, and his experience building and scaling innovative technology companies aligns perfectly with Telescope Innovations' mission to accelerate the development and commercialization of breakthrough solutions. In addition, we will leverage Neil's vast network across the instrument and investor community. We are thrilled to have his expertise helping shape the future of our company."

Grant of Stock Options

In connection with the appointment, the Company has granted Dr. Lewis 100,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to purchase up to 100,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at an exercise price of $0.42 per Share, exercisable for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant, subject to a vesting schedule determined by the Board. The Options were granted pursuant to and are governed by the terms of the Company's omnibus incentive plan and are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing intelligent automation technologies and scalable manufacturing processes for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys reaction sampling systems for real-time analysis, flexible robotic platforms, and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. The Company's "Self-Driving Labs" are fully autonomous, physical AI platforms that plan, execute, and analyze experiments far more efficiently than traditional manual approaches. Bio-pharmaceutical, high value specialty chemical, and advanced materials companies utilize Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and optimization of chemical processes, thereby cutting down time and costs from lab to market. For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Telescope Innovations Corp.

Henry Dubina, CEO

Forward-Looking Information

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect." "target", "plan," "forecast," "may," "schedule," and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information may relate to the engagement of Mr. Lewis as a member of the Board, the potential benefits of such Board appointment, and other factors or information.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Source: Telescope Innovations Corp.