Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a leading developer of intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies, announces that Ali Pejman has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors ("Board"), effective as of the date of this press release.

Henry Dubina, CEO, stated, "On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank Ali for his commitment and the thoughtful guidance he has provided during an important period in the Company's growth. We are pleased that he will continue to support Telescope as a consultant, and we wish him every success."

Mr. Pejman will remain engaged as a consultant to the Company, pursuant to a consulting agreement to be entered into shortly after Mr. Pejman's resignation. The Board continues to actively search for a qualified candidate to fill the resulting vacancy and will announce the appointment of a successor in due course, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing intelligent automation technologies and scalable manufacturing processes for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys reaction sampling systems for real-time analysis, flexible robotic platforms, and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. The Company's "Self-Driving Labs" are fully autonomous, physical AI platforms that plan, execute, and analyze experiments far more efficiently than traditional manual approaches. Bio-pharmaceutical, high value specialty chemical, and advanced materials companies utilize Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and optimization of chemical processes, thereby cutting down time and costs from lab to market. For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Forward-Looking Information

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect." "target", "plan," "forecast," "may," "schedule," and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information may relate to the engagement of Mr. Pejman as a Company advisor, the Company's active search for an additional director and other factors or information.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305206

Source: Telescope Innovations Corp.