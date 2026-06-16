Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE:J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, reports financial results for the fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2026 (Q3 FY2026). The Company generated revenues of approximately $2.1 million during this period, driven by a combination of contract services and Self-Driving Lab ("SDL") projects, with an adjusted EBITA loss of $1.1 million. Year-to-date gross revenues increased to $6.5 million compared with $3.6 million in the same six-month period last year, representing 80% growth. The Company continues to develop and convert its SDL pipeline, with its third platform contract secured in Q3 for a major global pharmaceutical company.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MAY 31, 2026 (Q3 FY2026)

All values are represented in CAD.

Revenues of $2.12MM (versus $1.39MM in Q3 FY2025).

Expenses of $3.53MM (versus $1.90MM in Q3 FY2025).

Adjusted EBITA loss of $1.06MM (versus a loss of $0.10MM in Q3 FY2025).

Expenses and investments continued to support company growth in the third fiscal quarter. Expense increases were associated with: consulting and salary costs incurred with hiring of technical, sales and research to support rapid growth in the business; marketing expenses to support the Company's visibility and market presence for continued growth; and parts, lab operations and supplies, and office expenses related to additional business activity supporting long-term technology development products, including Self-Driving Lab projects.



OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Self-Driving Labs (SDLs) In Q3 2026, the Company received a contract from a major European pharmaceutical company for Telescope's third Self-Driving Lab. The platform is expected to be installed at the client's European facilities within the coming months.

Automation technology for chemical reaction sampling Telescope signed a Development and Collaboration Agreement with AGI Group's Synthesis, Digitization, and Automation division to develop new chemical reactor technology. Telescope has made significant progress in this project, leveraging market-proven expertise related to its DirectInject-LC product. DirectInject-LC tech for reliably managing reaction samples will be seamlessly integrated into the AGI reactor system, coupling automated reaction execution with real-time, hands-free analysis. In Q3 2026, Telescope invoiced against a platform for analysis of minerals based on DirectInject-IC (Ion Chromatography) which quantitatively measures critical ions involved with the purification of high value materials to support the Lithium battery industry. This instrument is a key part of the Company's roadmap for energy and battery materials, where precise, autonomous monitoring of trace metals is essential for process optimization.



"While we are intentionally investing in talent, infrastructure, and product development to support long-term growth, we are particularly encouraged by the expansion of our SDL pipeline, including securing a third platform with a major global pharmaceutical partner," said Henry Dubina, Telescope CEO. "These milestones, and our 80% growth in year-to-date revenue compared to last year, validate our strategy to deliver intelligent automation solutions that accelerate innovation in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and emerging areas such as battery materials. We remain focused on scaling our platform and converting our growing pipeline into sustained revenue growth."

Readers are encouraged to review the full financial statements and accompanying management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended May 31, 2026, both of which are available under the profile for the Company on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing intelligent automation technologies and scalable manufacturing processes for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys reaction sampling systems for real-time analysis, flexible robotic platforms, and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. The Company's "Self-Driving Labs" are fully autonomous, physical AI platforms that plan, execute, and analyze experiments far more efficiently than traditional manual approaches. Bio-pharmaceutical, high value specialty chemical, and advanced materials companies utilize Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and optimization of chemical processes, thereby cutting down time and costs from lab to market. For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

On behalf of the Board,

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Telescope Innovations to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited to the Company's expected growth, including the continued development and commercialization of its Self-Driving Lab platforms; the timing and successful deployment of SDL installations; the expansion of its contract services and technology offerings; the advancement and integration of its automation technologies, including DirectInject-LC the execution of its project pipeline; and the Company's ability to generate future revenues and achieve profitability. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: technological risks and uncertainties; market acceptance of Telescope's technology; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301678

Source: Telescope Innovations Corp.