Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) (FSE: J4U) ("Telescope" or the "Company"), a developer of intelligent automation and advanced chemical manufacturing technologies, is pleased to announce that it will be attending the Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials conference in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 23-25, 2026.

The conference is one of the sector's leading annual meeting points for participants across the lithium, battery materials, and broader critical minerals value chain, and Telescope will use the event to expand commercial discussions in three strategic areas: Self-Driving Laboratories ("SDLs"), automated sampling systems, and licensing opportunities for the Company's lithium sulfide manufacturing process.

Telescope's technologies and services sit at the intersection of Physical AI and chemical process development. The Company's SDLs are autonomous experimental platforms that combine robotics, real-time analytics, and machine learning to plan, execute, and analyze experiments with far greater speed and efficiency than traditional manual workflows. Telescope has already deployed SDL systems with globally recognized partners, including Pfizer and the Korean Pharmaceutical and Biopharma Manufacturers Association, demonstrating the ability of its platform to support demanding chemistry workflows in real-world R&D environments.

At Fastmarkets, Telescope will be engaging with producers, processors, developers, and other commercial stakeholders to identify organizations where these capabilities can create significant value. For teams managing large R&D programs and complex chemical development challenges, the Company believes its SDLs can compress development timelines at a pace manual approaches simply cannot match.

In parallel, Telescope will also be highlighting its automation and reaction sampling technologies, including DirectInject-LC, Telescope's platform for direct, automated process monitoring and analysis. The Company believes these systems can play an important role in improving data quality, reducing manual bottlenecks, and accelerating process understanding in both laboratory and pilot-scale environments.

The Company will also use the conference to seek a licensee or strategic partner for its proprietary, feed-flexible production process for high-purity lithium sulfide, a material relevant to next-generation battery applications including solid-state batteries. Fastmarkets provides a valuable forum for connecting with organizations active in battery materials, advanced manufacturing, and critical minerals supply chains.

"Fastmarkets brings together organizations that could enjoy significant ROI from our automation technology and services," said Henry Dubina, CEO. "Our Self-Driving Labs combine robotics, analytics, and machine learning in a way that allows customers doing chemistry at scale to move faster and make better decisions. We are also looking forward to discussions around our automated sampling technologies and our lithium sulfide process, where we see strong potential for strategic partnerships."

Telescope expects its participation at Fastmarkets to support ongoing business development efforts, increase awareness of its enabling technologies, and strengthen its presence within the global lithium and battery materials ecosystem.

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope is a chemical technology company developing intelligent automation technologies and scalable manufacturing processes for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys reaction sampling systems for real-time analysis, flexible robotic platforms, and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. The Company's "Self-Driving Labs" are fully autonomous, physical AI platforms that plan, execute, and analyze experiments far more efficiently than traditional manual approaches. Bio-pharmaceutical, high value specialty chemical, and advanced materials companies utilize Telescope's products and services to accelerate the development and optimization of chemical processes, thereby cutting down time and costs from lab to market. For more information, please visit www.telescopeinnovations.com.

On behalf of the Board,

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Telescope Innovations to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, but are not limited: the Company's participation in the Fastmarkets conference; advancement of discussions related to Self-Driving Laboratories, automated sampling systems, and lithium sulfide licensing; potential partnerships or licensees; adoption and performance of its technologies; and the Company's ability to grow business development efforts, increase market awareness, and strengthen its position in the lithium and battery materials ecosystem. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance, or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation: technological risks and uncertainties; market acceptance of Telescope's technology; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; general economic conditions; and other risks detailed in the Company's public filings. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Telescope Innovations Corp.