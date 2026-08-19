SMX Public Limited: The Age of Parity Gets New Urgency; Innovation and Efficiency Puts SMX in Center

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Across industries, a once in a generation disruption has reshaped the competitive landscape. Now, as the dust begins to clear, rising new forces are coming into sight. With markets increasingly vulnerable to global events, shifting economies and supply chain pressures, manufacturers are placing greater value on efficiency, agility, innovation and authenticity, and on the companies that can deliver them. For SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX), that changing landscape is bringing growing interest and international attention to technologies it has designed to identify, trace, authenticate and certify materials across plastics, precious metals, textiles and global supply chains.

Benzinga, the widely followed business and financial news platform, recently highlighted that reach, hailing SMX technology "for its widespread applicability, spanning textiles, recycled plastics, commodities, cyber hardware, and supply-chain infrastructure." In the same article, Bezinga addressed how SMX is addressing the growing volume of data that greater material transparency creates, pointing to its Digital Material Passport platform as a central hub connecting authenticated digital records to physical products and raw materials throughout their lifecycle. The financial site also cited the platform's role in SMX's Plastic Credit Token ecosystem, where those capabilities provide verification mechanisms for recycled plastics and circular economy programs.

The company has gained broader recognition this year for capabilities and platforms that ushered in "the Age of Parity" between virgin oil and recycled plastic. Its proprietary applications are helping manufacturers achieve savings and efficiencies that make recycling costs more palatable and their prices more competitive.

Forbes wrote it best earlier this year when it declared, "SMX knows the future of sustainability will be measured not in pledges, but in data."

TIME magazine was equal in its acknowledgment, writing, "what is already becoming clear is that certainty around material origin, composition, and compliance now carries more weight in the market than it once did."

The Los Angeles Tribune, Miami Herald and MSN have similarly underscored SMX's expanding role in material verification, highlighting a shift toward systems where origin, composition, recycled content and lifecycle status are no longer assumed but proven. Across these outlets, SMX is consistently positioned as a company linking physical materials to persistent digital records, strengthening accountability across recycling, supply chains and even precious metals, where molecular level markers enable traceability from extraction through reuse.

At the core of SMX's approach is a unified set of capabilities designed to make materials verifiable at the molecular level. By embedding invisible markers directly into physical goods and connecting them to secure digital identities, the company enables end to end traceability, authentication and lifecycle tracking. These technologies underpin its Digital Material Passport system and Plastic Cycle Token, forming the foundation of a broader infrastructure built to bring proof, transparency and trust to global material flows.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-age-of-parity-gets-new-urgency-innovation-and-efficiency-put-1209223