Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Resolves Streeterville Repayment Trigger, Strengthening Financial Flexibility and Focus on Execution

New Unsecured Promissory Note in the Amount of $108,000 With Streeterville Lowers Applicable Floor Price From $0.25 to $0.10 and Removes Approximately $962,500 in Mandatory Monthly Cash Repayment Obligations Previously Triggered Under the Financing Agreement

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a physical AI and autonomous logistics infrastructure company enabling drones, robots, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), autonomous vehicles (AVs) and human couriers to securely exchange goods, today announced a favorable amendment to its financing agreement with Streeterville Capital, LLC that the Company believes resolves a previously triggered $962,500 mandatory monthly cash repayment requirement and provides the Company with increased financial and operating flexibility.

In connection with the new promissory note, the applicable floor price has been reduced from $0.25 to $0.10 per share. This addresses the repayment requirement that arose after the Company's volume-weighted average share price fell below the previous $0.25 floor by lowering the VWAP threshold applicable to that obligation, and allows Arrive AI to move forward without the associated mandatory monthly cash repayment obligation.

The agreement was reached on August 14, 2026, in connection with Streeterville's purchase of a new unsecured promissory note in the amount of $108,000.

Management views the floor price reduction as an important and constructive development that provides additional maneuverability as Arrive AI focuses its resources on execution, commercialization and building long-term shareholder value.

"This is a very positive outcome for Arrive AI and an example of two parties working constructively to find a solution that allows us to keep moving forward," said Dan O'Toole, Founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "We had a financing provision that was triggered by our share price, we addressed it directly with Streeterville, and together we reached an agreement that we believe gives the Company significantly greater flexibility."

The reduced Streeterville floor price is separate from Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. Arrive AI remains focused on executing its business strategy and working toward regaining compliance with Nasdaq's $1.00 minimum bid price requirement.

"Our goal isn't $0.25, and it certainly isn't $0.10," O'Toole said. "Our objective is to build a stronger company capable of supporting a substantially higher valuation and creating long-term shareholder value. This agreement gives us additional room to maneuver while management remains focused on execution and the work required to move Arrive AI forward."

Management believes resolving the Streeterville repayment trigger removes a potential financial and operational distraction at an important point in the Company's development. The Company can now direct greater attention toward its physical AI and autonomous logistics strategy, commercial opportunities and other initiatives intended to strengthen the business.

"We appreciate Streeterville's willingness to work collaboratively with us," O'Toole added. "We believe this resolution is good for Arrive AI, allows us to put this issue behind us and gives our team greater freedom to concentrate on the opportunities ahead. Our focus is execution, progress and building value."

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is building the infrastructure for autonomous logistics through a network of intelligent delivery endpoints that enable secure, asynchronous exchange of goods. The company's platform supports drones, ground robotics, and human couriers, solving the "last inch of the last-mile" challenge across logistics, healthcare, and enterprise delivery.

Media Contact:

Tasha Jones

media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Alliance Advisors IR

ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI's management in connection with this release or related events may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events and expected business and financial performance and often include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "would," "optimistic," or "may," and similar expressions. These statements are based on information available as of the date of this release and reflect management's current views and assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may be beyond the company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Potential investors should review the risk factors discussed in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Arrive AI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-resolves-streeterville-repayment-trigger-strengthening-1208518