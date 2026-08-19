Recognition Spans Agentic AI Products, Conversational AI Platforms for Customer Service and Employee Services, and Enterprise Search

Kore.ai Has Been Named a Leader in Every Edition of the Gartner Magic Quadrant Covering Conversational AI Platforms Since the Report Launched in 2022

Kore.ai, the global leader in enterprise AI platforms and agentic applications, today announced that Gartner, Forrester, and Everest Group have each named the company a Leader in their most recent evaluations of the enterprise AI market. The placements cover five major categories: agentic AI products, conversational AI platforms, customer service, employee services, and enterprise search.

The pattern carries more weight than any single report. Analyst firms score this market through different lenses, with different criteria, on different cycles, and all three reached the same conclusion within 12 months.

The recognitions include:

Leader, Gartner Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms, July 2026. This is Kore.ai's fourth consecutive Leader placement, covering every edition since Gartner first published the report in 2022.

Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms, July 2026. This is Kore.ai's fourth consecutive Leader placement, covering every edition since Gartner first published the report in 2022. Leader, The Forrester Wave: Conversational AI Platforms For Employee Services, Q3 2026.

Leader, The Forrester Wave: Conversational AI Platforms For Customer Service, Q2 2026, following a Leader placement in the Q2 2024 edition of Forrester's customer service evaluation.

Leader, The Forrester Wave: Cognitive Search Platforms, Q4 2025.

Leader, Everest Group Agentic AI Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

Since 2022, the market these reports measure has changed twice: from scripted chatbots to generative AI, and from generative AI to autonomous agents. Evaluation criteria were rewritten with each shift. The 2026 evaluations also converge on what now separates leaders from the rest of the field. Gartner cited Kore.ai's research and development staffing above most peers evaluated and named Arch and Agent Blueprint Language (ABL) as distinctive builder tools. Forrester's employee services evaluation noted the ABL approach for improving agent predictability, guardrail enforcement, and analytics that state agent impact in dollars saved. Everest Group cited end-to-end agent lifecycle management, a model-agnostic architecture, and audit trails covering prompts, outputs, and decisions.

The capabilities the analysts cite are Kore.ai inventions, protected by a patent portfolio that spans conversational AI, generative AI, and agentic AI, tracking every shift the market has made. The most recent filings cover the ground scored by the 2026 evaluations: the agent definition language itself, constraint enforcement, multi-agent coordination, agent evaluation, and governance.

There has been a major shift in how enterprises buy. Purchasing decisions that once sat with individual departments now consolidate at the CIO level and cover the full lifecycle of AI agents. Much of the market sells tools that create agents, or control layers added after the fact. Kore.ai built the harness: a single platform that builds, deploys, manages, and optimizes enterprise AI agents, with governance defined from the first line and enforced separately from the model.

"Enterprise AI is entering its third wave, where governance, observability, and trust define success at scale," said Raj Koneru, Founder and CEO of Kore.ai. "Every wave has raised the bar for what an enterprise platform must prove, and our pace of innovation has cleared it each time. The companies that scale AI will be the ones using AI to build, govern, and improve AI on a single layer. That is the architecture this market is moving to, and it is the one we've built."

"Buyers read analyst research to reduce risk, and the signal across these five evaluations is consistency," said Peter Mullen, Chief Marketing Officer at Kore.ai. "Three independent firms scored five different categories and reached one conclusion. Enterprises choosing an agent platform today are choosing the layer that will run their AI for the next decade, and the evaluations now score governance, observability, and lifecycle control. Those are the foundational capabilities the Artemis platform was built on."

The recognitions cap a year of commercial momentum. In 2026, Kore.ai raised strategic growth funding from AllianceBernstein Private Credit Investors to drive innovation and growth, added numerous new enterprise customers across the globe, and announced the launch of the new-generation Kore.ai Agent Platform, {Artemis edition}. The platform powers more than 20 billion interactions per year and supports more than 500 large enterprises worldwide.

Complimentary copies of the reports are available here.

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a global leader in enterprise AI, helping organizations transform customer experiences and workplace productivity through trusted, scalable AI. The Kore.ai Agent Platform and prebuilt agentic solutions enable enterprises to design, deploy, govern, and optimize multi-agent systems across customer service, workplace productivity, and industry-specific use cases. Its breakthrough innovations include the Agent Blueprint Language (ABL), Arch AI, and a dual-brain architecture enabling organizations to scale AI with confidence and control. Built on an open, model-agnostic architecture, the platform gives enterprises the freedom to choose their preferred AI models, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise systems. Trusted by more than 500 Global 2000 organizations, Kore.ai maintains a strong AI patent portfolio and is consistently recognized by leading industry analysts for innovation and market leadership. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kore.ai serves customers worldwide through a global network of offices and partners.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Conversational AI Platforms, Gabriele Rigon, Justin Tung, Arup Roy, Adrian Lee, Uma Challa, July 7, 2026. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Forrester Disclaimer

The Forrester Wave is copyrighted by Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester and Forrester Wave are trademarks of Forrester Research, Inc. Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change.

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Media Contact

Abhijit Mhetre

abhijit.mhetre@kore.com