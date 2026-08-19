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WKN: A0B583 | ISIN: LT0000104267 | Ticker-Symbol: UE3
Stuttgart
19.08.26 | 15:47
8,900 Euro
-4,81 % -0,450
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,45010,10017:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2026 16:06 Uhr
95 Leser
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Resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 19/08/2026

On 19 of August 2026 the General Meeting of Shareholders of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:

Agenda item #1: Elections of the Audit Company and establishment of conditions for payment for audit services.

1.1. To appoint Grant Thornton Baltic UAB (legal entity code 300056169, registered office at Upes str. 21-1, Vilnius, Lithuania) as the audit firm to perform the audit of the annual financial statements for the financial years 2026 and 2027.

1.2. To determine the following payment conditions for performed audit: EUR 36,200 for the audit of the Company's separate and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2026; EUR 3,500 for the assurance engagement on the compliance of the format of the financial statements for the financial year 2026 with the requirements of the European Single Electronic Format; EUR 38,600 for the audit of the Company's separate and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2027; and EUR 3,700 for the assurance engagement on the compliance of the format of the financial statements for the financial year 2027 with the requirements of the European Single Electronic Format.

1.3. If additional services are provided under the audit services agreement, the audit firm shall be entitled to additional remuneration, which shall be determined based on the hourly rates of the employees of Grant Thornton Baltic UAB involved in providing such additional services.

1.4. The additional remuneration shall be payable upon completion of the additional services.

Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No.: +370 5 252 57 00


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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