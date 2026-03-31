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WKN: A0B583 | ISIN: LT0000104267 | Ticker-Symbol: UE3
Stuttgart
31.03.26 | 15:46
9,400 Euro
-5,05 % -0,500
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,90010,60018:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 16:06 Uhr
43 Leser
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VILNIAUS BALDAI AB interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management report for the six months of FY 2026

The consolidated revenue of Vilniaus baldai AB and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six-month period of the 2026 financial year (September-February) amounted to EUR 55,245 thousand, compared to EUR 52,823 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Group's net profit for the first half of the 2026 financial year (September-February) amounted to EUR 1,207 thousand, compared to EUR 3,818 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 4,303 thousand, compared to EUR 7,699 thousand a year earlier.

The Group's revenue for the second quarter of the 2026 financial year (December-February) amounted to EUR 25,476 thousand, compared to EUR 24,553 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Group recorded a net loss of EUR 125 thousand for the second quarter of the 2026 financial year (December-February), compared to a net profit of EUR 308 thousand in the same period last year. EBITDA amounted to EUR 1,507 thousand, compared to EUR 2,588 thousand a year earlier.

Additional information:
Head of Finance
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No: +370 5 2525700


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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