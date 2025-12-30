Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.12.2025
WKN: A0B583 | ISIN: LT0000104267
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.12.2025 16:06 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Resolutions of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB on 30/12/2025

On the 30 of December 2025 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:

Agenda item #1: Consolidated Management Report. The Company's consolidated management report for the FY 2025 ended 31 August 2025 was presented.

Agenda item #2: Company's Auditor's Report. The report of the audit company Grant Thornton Baltic UAB on the consolidated and the Company's financial statements for the FY 2025, ended on 31 August 2025, was presented.

Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2025 ended 31 August 2025. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the year 2025 ended 31 August, 2025.

Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company's profit distribution for the year 2025 ended 31 August 2025. Resolution: to approve Company's profit distribution.

(thousand EUR)
Undistributed retained earnings (losses), at the beginning of financial year29,874
Net profit (loss) for the year 2025 ended 31 August 20254,520
Profit (loss) for the year 2025 ended 31 August 2025 not recognised in the statement of profit or loss13
Distributable result34,407
Transfers to the obligatory reserves0
Transfers to other reserves0
To be paid as dividends*3,031
To be paid as annual payments (tantiemes) to the Board members100
Undistributed retained earnings (losses), carried forward to the following financial year31,276

* - 0.78 EUR of dividends per one ordinary share.

Agenda item #5: Election of the Company's Audit Committee members. Resolution: to elect three members to the Audit Committee of Vilniaus baldai, AB for a term of office of four (4) years. To elect Tomas Bubinas and Danute Kadanaite as independent members of the Audit Committee. To elect Vaidas Savukynas as a member of the Audit Committee. To elect Tomas Bubinas as the Chair of the Audit Committee.

Agenda item #6: Approval of Company's Remuneration policy. Resolution: to approve Remuneration policy of the Company.

Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No.: +370 5 252 57 00


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
