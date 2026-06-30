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WKN: A0B583 | ISIN: LT0000104267 | Ticker-Symbol: UE3
Stuttgart
30.06.26 | 18:17
9,250 Euro
+0,54 % +0,050
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,25010,00018:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.06.2026 16:06 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months of FY 2026

The consolidated revenue of Vilniaus baldai AB and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the nine-month period of the 2026 financial year (September-May) amounted to EUR 78,216 thousand, compared to EUR 76,200 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Group's net profit for the nine-month period of the 2026 financial year (September-May) amounted to EUR 636 thousand, compared to EUR 4,836 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 5,300 thousand, compared to EUR 9,797 thousand a year earlier.

The Group's revenue for the third quarter of the 2026 financial year (March-May) amounted to EUR 22,971 thousand, compared to EUR 23,376 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Group recorded a net loss of EUR 571 thousand for the third quarter of the 2026 financial year (March-May), compared to a net profit of EUR 1,017 thousand in the same period last year. EBITDA amounted to EUR 997 thousand, compared to EUR 2,099 thousand a year earlier.

Additional information:
Head of Finance
Egidijus Žvaliauskas
Phone No: +370 5 2525700


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.