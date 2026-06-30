VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months of FY 2026

The consolidated revenue of Vilniaus baldai AB and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the nine-month period of the 2026 financial year (September-May) amounted to EUR 78,216 thousand, compared to EUR 76,200 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Group's net profit for the nine-month period of the 2026 financial year (September-May) amounted to EUR 636 thousand, compared to EUR 4,836 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 5,300 thousand, compared to EUR 9,797 thousand a year earlier.

The Group's revenue for the third quarter of the 2026 financial year (March-May) amounted to EUR 22,971 thousand, compared to EUR 23,376 thousand in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The Group recorded a net loss of EUR 571 thousand for the third quarter of the 2026 financial year (March-May), compared to a net profit of EUR 1,017 thousand in the same period last year. EBITDA amounted to EUR 997 thousand, compared to EUR 2,099 thousand a year earlier.

Additional information:

Head of Finance

Egidijus Žvaliauskas

Phone No: +370 5 2525700