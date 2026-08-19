Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Appoints Steven Powers as President, U.S. Direct Sales & Service

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the appointment of Steven Powers as President, U.S. Direct Sales & Service, effective August 17, 2026. Powers joins the company at a pivotal moment in its evolution, as Konica Minolta advances its Direct Sales model and broadens how it brings its breadth of capabilities to market. He will report directly to Sam Errigo, President & CEO, and serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

In this role, Powers will oversee Konica Minolta's U.S. Direct Sales and Service operations, setting direction across the business and advancing key priorities centered on performance, market development and greater value for customers nationwide.

"What stands out about Steve is his ability to build alignment, accountability and growth within organizations," said Errigo. "Throughout his career, he has delivered results by developing strong teams, creating disciplined sales processes and executing growth strategies at scale. As we continue the transformation of our Direct Sales organization and our relentless pursuit of being the easiest company to do business with, Steve brings the industry knowledge and leadership acumen to unite our sales teams, accelerate our momentum, capitalize on new opportunities and continue raising the standard for how we serve our customers."

Powers brings more than three decades of experience spanning both the print converter and equipment sides of the industry, giving him a distinctive perspective on shifting market dynamics and the drivers of profitable expansion.

Most recently, Powers served as Vice President of Sales at Brook & Whittle and, previously, as Chief Commercial Officer of Fortis Solutions Group, two of North America's leading packaging companies. At Fortis, he reshaped the go-to-market strategy and compensation structure, doubled awarded new business, elevated the sales funnel and increased organic revenue amid challenging market conditions.

Earlier in his career, Powers spent more than a decade at HP, rising through a series of senior roles across its Indigo and PageWide businesses. His responsibilities encompassed sales, operations and strategic planning across commercial print, publishing, direct mail, labels and packaging, providing him with deep knowledge of the technology landscape and firsthand insight into the forces shaping customer needs.

"I am excited to join Konica Minolta at such an important moment for the company and the industry," said Powers. "This organization has a remarkable reputation, an incredibly talented team and an industry-leading portfolio capable of solving increasingly complex challenges. What excites me most is the opportunity to bring those strengths together, understand our clients' ambitions and help them achieve better outcomes. I look forward to shaping the next chapter of Direct Sales and creating lasting value for those who place their trust in us."

Powers' appointment signals Konica Minolta's strategic intent to usher in the next era of its Direct business, marking a defining step forward in the company's vision for the future.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey?began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to?Give Shape to Ideas?by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions.?Konica Minolta is proud to be? ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list , included on CRN's MSP 500 list?numerous?times; recognized as the?#1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market?by Brand Keys for nineteen consecutive years and presented with?Keypoint ?Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its? bizhub One i-Series . For more information, visit Konica Minolta?? online ??and follow?us?on? Facebook ,? YouTube ,? LinkedIn ?and? Twitter .?

Konica Minolta Contact

Nick Mattiello

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

201-818-3591

nmattiello@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-appoints-steven-powers-as-president-u.s.-direct-s-1209368