Konica Minolta, Inc.: Konica Minolta Earns Leader Designation in Quocirca Print Security Landscape 2026

Latest assessment highlights Konica Minolta's ongoing commitment to helping organizations strengthen their security posture

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 28, 2026 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the Quocirca Print Security Landscape 2026 report.

"Organizations are facing an increasingly complex security landscape as print devices become more connected, distributed and integrated into broader IT environments," said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Product Marketing, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. "We believe this recognition from Quocirca reflects our continued investment in helping customers strengthen security across their print infrastructure through automation, cloud-based governance and integration with the platforms they rely on every day."

According to the report, Konica Minolta's position as a Leader is "underpinned by three reinforcing themes: greater independent assurance of device security, a clearer shift to continuous cloud-based governance of fleet security, and closer alignment with Microsoft's evolving cloud print architecture."

The report highlights the following strengths of Konica Minolta:

Independent assurance. Expanding NIAP/Common Criteria listings under HCD-PP v1.0, reinforced by third-party penetration testing, strengthens credibility in regulated environments where provable assurance is required.

Expanding NIAP/Common Criteria listings under HCD-PP v1.0, reinforced by third-party penetration testing, strengthens credibility in regulated environments where provable assurance is required. Cloud governance. Shield Guard's policy baselining, compliance reporting, password governance, and automated remediation address a key operational weakness in many print environments: configuration drift across distributed fleets.

Shield Guard's policy baselining, compliance reporting, password governance, and automated remediation address a key operational weakness in many print environments: configuration drift across distributed fleets. PKI Cloud Suite. Extends certificate-backed identity across MFP workflows from user login to scan workflows and cloud print release. This is valuable in highly regulated environments, offering a serverless, connector-light architecture.

Extends certificate-backed identity across MFP workflows from user login to scan workflows and cloud print release. This is valuable in highly regulated environments, offering a serverless, connector-light architecture. Microsoft alignment. Support for Universal Print, Universal Print Anywhere, and Print Support Applications, plus Entra ID integration, aligns well with enterprise plans to modernise Windows printing and reduce reliance on legacy print servers.

Support for Universal Print, Universal Print Anywhere, and Print Support Applications, plus Entra ID integration, aligns well with enterprise plans to modernise Windows printing and reduce reliance on legacy print servers. Operational security. Secure remote service and fleet management capabilities, including CS Remote Care, support firmware and configuration management at scale, improving security hygiene and time to remediation.

As organizations continue to prioritize cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and secure digital transformation initiatives, Konica Minolta remains focused on delivering technologies and services that help customers manage print as a secure, connected endpoint within the broader enterprise environment.

Please visit the Konica Minolta website for additional information on how we help organizations mitigate print security risks.

ABOUT KONICA MINOLTA

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for nineteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, visit Konica Minolta online and follow us on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT QUOCIRCA

Quocirca is a global market insight and research firm specializing in the convergence of print and digital technologies in the future workplace. Its research spans security, cloud services, artificial intelligence, managed print services and workplace transformation.

Konica Minolta Contact

Steve Sabato

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 551-500-2659

ssabato@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-earns-leader-designation-in-quocirca-print-securi-1227771